The Commonwealth's new monarch, King Charles III, has paid tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II after ascending to the throne.
In his first address to the nation as Regent, King Charles promised to renew the pledge his "darling mama" had made to her subjects, who she promised to serve with "loyalty, respect and love" throughout her life.
The late Queen passed away in Scotland in the early hours of Friday morning, with a special wreath-laying ceremony held in Canberra on Saturday.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Governor-General David Hurley and (even) Chinese ambassador Xiao Qian were at Parliament House to lay flowers in front of a statue of the Queen, which she unveiled in 1999.
"In an era of enormous change, she was a constant, reassuring presence," Mr Albanese said.
It was the second commemoration Parliament had held in less than 24 hours, after a 96-gun salute - one for each lived by Britain's longest-serving monarch - on Friday evening.
Mr Hurley then delivered a speech paying tribute to the Queen's "special bond" with Australians.
"What is clear is that even though her life has ended, her example to us all has not," he said.
But nature has no respect for pomp and ceremony.
We're barely a few days into spring and already one Gordon resident is dealing with the arrival of a brown snake.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
