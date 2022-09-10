There's been the hand of God, now there's the head of God.
The head belonged to Sebastian Kris and it sent a Xavier Savage tip-on perfectly in-goal for Canberra Raiders veteran Jordan Rapana to score the match-sealing try.
Advertisement
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said last week the Green Machine wasn't there to make up the numbers and his team went out and proved it.
The visitors produced their best performance of the season to run over the Melbourne Storm 28-20 at Melbourne on Saturday.
It continued Canberra's winning streak in the Victorian capital - its fifth win in a row in "Mexico".
Late Raiders chairman Allan Hawke would've heard Stuart banging on his box's walls from Heaven.
It sent the Green Machine into a semi-final against the Eels, likely in Parramatta, next Friday night.
They will sweat on the fitness of Adam Elliott, who went off with an adductor injury, with Stuart saying it was "wait and see".
Superstar prop Joe Tapine was put on report for a high tackle on Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes, but Stuart didn't think there was anything to worry about.
He said they had a free hit against the Eels next Friday having already been written off.
It will be their second consecutive six-day turnaround - they're the only team in the NRL finals who have had to deal with that, despite NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo claiming the schedule was fair for everyone.
"Respectfully it doesn't matter now because going into next week's game and no one expects us to win, so it's easy for us," Stuart said.
"No one expects us to win. No one expects us to beat Parramatta at [Parramatta]. So we'll have a fun week at training and do our best for our prep and see how it goes."
It was a brutal and frenetic start to the game, Melbourne dominating possession and field position.
Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes was involved in everything and showed no signs of his calf injury.
But the Raiders' defence held strong and they were able to build their attack off the back of it - something Stuart was especially proud of.
Storm coach Craig Bellamy said his old club Canberra simply wanted it more - despite Melbourne looking to send off several of their departing stars, including captain Jesse Bromwich.
"They defended a lot better than us today. I don't know about the other times [they've beaten us in Melbourne]," Bellamy said.
Advertisement
"We had opportunities ... where we could've put more pressure on them.
"At the end of the day they just played better than us. It looks like they wanted it a bit more than we did."
There's a reason why Canberra prop Joe Tapine is the best big man in the game - he's big, powerful and has skills.
His offload sent Jack Wighton galloping away down the middle before sending it wide and Matt Timoko, who signed an upgraded contract during the week, finished it off after a strong fend on Cameron Munster.
Munster started at fullback, with Nick Meaney slotting in the halves alongside Hughes, and his ability to bob up on both sides of the field caused all sorts of Canberra headaches.
Advertisement
His involvement led to Melbourne swamping the Raiders' left edge for Xavier Coates to score in the corner.
Coates was over again for a quick double, this time a nice Hughes chip for his winger after Munster caused some chaos.
But despite the Storm having 69 per cent possession it was the Raiders who started to dominate.
After an injury-disrupted start to his time with the Green Machine, halfback Jamal Fogarty has started to find his groove.
He showed he's a tough little bugger, dragging two Storm players over the line to score off the back of a scrum.
Tapine ran for 130 metres in the first half - the most of anyone on the field - but it was his soft hands that were cutting Melbourne to shreds.
Advertisement
He put his co-captain Elliott Whitehead into a hole, the England international showing great hands that would've brought a tear to the late Queen Elizabeth's eyes as he crashed over to put the visitors ahead 16-8 at half-time.
Coates completed his hat-trick five minutes into the second half, cashing in on a nice Hughes catch-and-pass that put Marion Seve away.
When Storm behemoth Nelson Asofa-Solomona barged over it looked like the home side might prevail, but back came Tapine and back came the Green Machine.
Wighton produced a miracle grubber for Hudson Young to score.
Then the magic of the greatest game of all took over.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.