It was a day for reflection tinged with a little sadness as a steady stream of public visitors entered Government House at Yarralumla on Saturday to offer their condolences on the death of Her Majesty, the Queen.
The tranquility of the rolling lawns and well-tended gardens provided an appropriate backdrop for visitors to reminisce, some lingering by the huge old Melaleuca tree Her Majesty planted in 1954 on her famous all-states and territories tour of Australia.
Advertisement
Floral tributes were placed under the West Indian cedar tree which has shaded the lawns at the front of the House for well over a century.
The condolence book is available to be signed by visitors between the hours of 9am and 4pm in a reception room at Government House. The room also has many framed pictures of the Queen from her 14 tours of Australia.
Among the many visitors to sign the book on Saturday were Brian Reader and Sue Heart from Wallaroo, just over the NSW border.
Mr Reader was in Sydney's Crow Nest and among the thousands of children who had the day off school to line the route taken by the visiting royals back in 1954.
"All the kids in our school were there at the roadside as the Queen and Prince Phillip passed through on the back of a Land Rover," he recalled.
"I heard somewhere that about 70 per cent of Australians turned out to see her on that tour."
Ms Heart had her own brush with royalty when she was 14. She was with a small group outside a youth project centre opening in Melbourne when then-Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana had a crowd walk, and she shook hands with both.
Mr Reader described the Queen's reign as providing "a wonderful, benevolent institution" for Australia.
"I think at times like this it's appropriate to reflect on the value that the monarchy has provided to Australia over so many years, and the stability and structure it has provided," he said.
"Her long reign was really a gift to this country."
He said while he would reserve his judgement on how the King Charles would perform in the role, he was sure he was "a very fine fellow and will do well".
Among the many "ordinary" Canberrans who have shared their views following the Queen's passing, all have been united in their respect for her.
Vincent Jason, Canberra's "Clock Doc", said while he was not a royalist like his mother, "the Queen was a really special lady".
READ MORE:
The two-week official mourning period for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be marked by ceremonial and commemorative activities at Parliament House.
Advertisement
Aside from the condolence book at Government House, there is also another in the Marble Foyer at Parliament House. There is also an online condolences form on the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet website. Floral tributes can be placed in the Parliament House forecourt.
The online and physical condolence pages will be available to sign until Friday, September 23.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.