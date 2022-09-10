The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Royals unable to provide Ben Johnston a fairytale finish to career in John I Dent Cup grand final

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated September 10 2022 - 10:59am, first published 8:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a tough afternoon for the Canberra Royals in Saturday's grand final loss to Queanbeyan. Picture by Keegan Carroll

As much as the Canberra Royals had willed it to happen, there was no fairytale finish for Ben Johnston on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.