As much as the Canberra Royals had willed it to happen, there was no fairytale finish for Ben Johnston on Saturday afternoon.
A veteran of 18 years, the Royals captain had hoped to finish his career with a fifth John I Dent Cup premiership.
Advertisement
It wasn't to be, his side outplayed in a 29-16 loss to the Queanbeyan Whites.
The emotions were written all over Johnston's face after the game, the veteran disappointed he was unable to finish on a high.
"It's always disappointing to lose a grand final," Johnston said. "You start the season with the goal that you're going to win here so to get here is unreal.
"Coming here today, we had every intention that we were in with a really good shot, we just let ourselves down with a lack of detail."
Johnston was solid in Saturday's defeat, producing a number of booming kicks that gave his side attacking field position.
He also provided an extra spark in attack as the Royals attempted to break down an organised Whites defensive line.
Despite the disappointment of defeat, Johnston declared there will be no second act next season.
As the year has worn on, his decision to step away from first grade has taken shape.
While he was impressive for the Royals on Saturday, Johnston has accepted he is no longer able to meet his high personal standards.
"There's a few things that I noticed in the games that are not where I need to be anymore," he said.
"I really enjoyed my time that I had playing first grade for the Royals and I will always cherish that, but I think it's time to let some of these young guys coming through have a go.
"There's some really good depth there and some young blokes who have been doing some really good things in second grade so I look forward to watching them."
Johnston's time with the Royals won't come to a complete end, the veteran eager to run around in the lower grades or turn his hand to coaching.
"I need to have a bit of time to step back and get my Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays back," he said.
"I definitely want to come back and give back to the club, even coaching at some stage or playing lower grades."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.