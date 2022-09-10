Tuggeranong knew the Royals were coming.
Even with Grace Kemp sent off for striking while carrying the ball, Canberra weren't going to give up without a fight in Saturday's Premier XVs grand final.
Advertisement
So the ViQueens dug in and grimly defended their line to secure a tense 12-10 win.
"We knew they were going to come even harder," flyhalf Teliya Hetaraka said. "They had a point to prove.
"Those final moments were nerve-wracking. Even with a woman down, Royals brought it to us. The team effort got us over the line."
The match was a physical encounter, neither side willing to give an inch as the rain fell at Viking Park.
Ultimately Tuggeranong veteran Stefanie Stewart-Jones was the hero, scoring the winning try in the 57th minute.
The Royals were bolstered by the presence of Kemp and Michaela Leonard, the Wallaroos duo granted special permission to play before flying to the Gold Coast on Sunday to join their team in camp.
While disappointed with the result, Leonard said it was vital they were able to take part in the grand final.
"To be given the opportunity to stay is massive for local rugby, particularly in the women's space," Leonard said.
"We've got competition from rugby league and AFL, to make sure we're doing everything we can in this space is really important."
Kemp will likely have to wait to find out if there is any further punishment but Leonard backed her teammate to bounce back.
"Hopefully Grace comes away without too much heat off that," Leonard said. "She's a big strong carrier and a physical girl.
"Hopefully it's seen as incidental. She's had a clean record so hopefully we get her up on the Gold Coast keen to rip in."
Tuggeranong ViQueens 12 defeated Canberra Royals 10
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.