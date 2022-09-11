King Charles III has been proclaimed as Australia's new head of state.
After the Governor-General read a public reading of the proclamation outside Parliament House, there was a 21-gun Royal salute.
Parliament House was lit up in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday night.
In the next week, Australia will have a public holiday to mourn her death.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said King Charles III would herald in a new era, and hoped he would continue his environmental activism.
"King Charles has been very active and outspoken on issues such as the need for the world to challenge climate change and to act on climate change," Mr Albanese said.
The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, will travel with the King across the UK in the next week.
The pair will visit Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.
As the focus pivots from the late Queen to King Charles III, commentators are questioning whether he will win the public's affection like his mother did.
On an even more serious note, others wonder whether the monarch itself will survive now the Queen has died.
In non-Royal news, the Queen's death and suspension of Parliament House has not stopped some from criticising the Labor government's planned Stage 3 tax cuts.
And as people on both sides of the Voice to Parliament campaign gear up to defend their positions, one independent has called for an advertising crackdown.
Independent MP Zali Stegall wants to stop what she calls misleading political advertising before the campaigns heat up.
Meanwhile, one Australian has been preparing to represent his country for seven years.
It won't be a typical sporting challenge though, as Anthony Douglas will be competing against other baristas at the unofficial coffee Olympics.
