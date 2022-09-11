The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 12, 1979

September 11 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page on this day in 1979.

In what could be a story today, it was reported the Australian Council of Trade Union decided to move on a broad front to try and increase workers' real wages and significantly improve their conditions on this day in 1979.

