Times Past: September 12, 1979

In what could be a story today, it was reported the Australian Council of Trade Union decided to move on a broad front to try and increase workers' real wages and significantly improve their conditions on this day in 1979.
More than 800 delegates to the ACTU congress decided to seek back pay to compensate employees for the increases in national production since the 1973-74 financial year.
The claim would be for about 8 per cent, or about $18 for an employee on the average weekly wage.
The congress also endorsed a call for a national, portable superannuation scheme, designed to protect employees against the impact of inflation.
In another example of history repeating itself, the ACTU also declared that nuclear power was unnecessary for environmental and safety reasons in Australia ahead of a decision to allow uranium mining in the Northern Territory.
