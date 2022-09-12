The Canberra Times
Man dies, two women in serious condition after Princes Highway crash at South Pambula

Soofia Tariq
By Lanie Tindale, and Soofia Tariq
Updated September 12 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:45am
A 39-year-old man has died after a three-vehicle car crash on the Princes Highway.

Lanie Tindale

Soofia Tariq

