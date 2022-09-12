A 39-year-old man has died after a three-vehicle car crash on the Princes Highway.
Police were told a vehicle towing a caravan and a utility - both travelling north on the Princes Highway, and a white Ford Laser travelling south, collided.
Emergency services were called after 1pm on Sunday to the Princes Highway near Summerhill Road at South Pambula.
The male passenger of the Laser died at the scene, while the 41-year-old female driver was taken to South Eastern Regional Hospital in a critical condition.
Police said the 75-year-old female passenger of a red Ford Territory towing the caravan was airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a serious condition with pelvic and internal injuries.
The 69-year-old male driver of the same vehicle was taken to South Eastern Regional Hospital for mandatory testing with minor injuries.
The third driver, a 26-year-old man, was driving a silver Holden Utility and had no injuries.
"A crime scene has been established and will be investigated by the Crash Investigation Unit," NSW police said.
"Inquiries are continuing.
"A brief will be prepared for the information of the Coroner."
The Princes Highway was closed in both directions briefly but was reopened at around 10.30pm after the crash was cleared.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
