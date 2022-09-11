The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Man dies, woman airlifted after Princes Highway South Pambula crash

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated September 11 2022 - 9:13am, first published 8:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has died after a car crash on the Princes Highway, NSW police said.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.