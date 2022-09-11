A man has died after a car crash on the Princes Highway, NSW police said.
Police were told a vehicle towing a caravan and a utility travelling north on the Princes Highway, and an SUV travelling south, collided.
They said emergency services were called after 1pm on Sunday to Princes Highway near Summerhill Road in South Pambula.
The male passenger of the SUV died at the scene, while the female driver was taken to South Eastern Regional Hospital in a critical condition.
They said a female passenger of the car towing the caravan was airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a serious condition with pelvic and internal injuries.
The driver of that same vehicle was taken to South Eastern Regional Hospital for mandatory testing with minor injuries.
"A crime scene has been established and will be investigated by the Crash Investigation Unit," NSW police said.
"Inquiries are continuing.
"A brief will be prepared for the information of the Coroner."
Princes Highway is currently closed in both directions and will remained closed for some time, police said.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
