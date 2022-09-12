AFLW shows disrespect for Queen

AFLW's decision to discard a minute's silence before games to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II was insipid.
It was incredibly disrespectful to Her Majesty's memory and insulting to sport and most Australians - that it was regarded as insensitive to honour her during AFLW Indigenous Round was a poor argument - and it seems Indigenous leaders agree.
The irony should not be lost in this action - women striving to be regarded with respect and credibility fail to recognise another woman who conducted herself with the utmost dignity and was a role model worldwide for her humble, selfless and hard-working approach to life.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese believed the Queen's death was significant enough to have a day of national mourning and the AFLW should have shown the appropriate deference.
Melbourne's exit in straight sets was a disappointing end to a season that promised so much after winning the opening 10 matches.
The Demons have serious thinking to do over the pre-season. Young ruckman Luke Jackson's future remains clouded and it is no coincidence their fortunes took a tumble when the experienced and versatile Tom McDonald was sidelined by injury mid-season.
Melbourne's forward structure and efficiency is a big issue. Bayley Fritsch has become a consistent goalkicker, but Ben Brown's output is inconsistent and Jake Melksham is near the end.
The Demons have relied too heavily on the midfield to do the bulk of the scoring.
Opposition teams have done their homework after Melbourne's premiership success last year and turned up the heat in the second half of the season.
After a sluggish start the Lions increased their tackling intensity in the semi-final and the Demons, heavily reliant on their crack midfield unit, wilted.
Brisbane coach Chris Fagan's decision to move Jarrod Berry onto Clayton Oliver after half-time was a masterstroke, with Berry not only restricting the star Demons midfielder but becoming a driving force.
Skipper Max Gawn and Christian Petracca were hampered by injuries and could not exert their normal influence.
Melbourne's fitness is another concern, too often dropping away in second halves.
The Demons' lack of discipline was also evident in both finals with 50-metre penalties proving costly.
Brisbane's drought-breaking victory at the MCG was just cause for great celebration, but it also created a headache for Fagan.
Key forward Joe Daniher, a late withdrawal from the Lions' team in the semi-final to be with his wife for the birth of their first child, will return for the preliminary final against Geelong.
But the Lions' attack functioned better under the MCG lights without Daniher, with the revamped set-up troubling the Demons with their speed and pressure.
Eric Hipwood has regained his confidence and is moving freely after his comeback from a serious knee injury and Daniel McStay, reportedly on the move next season, played one of his best games for Brisbane.
While Daniher has kicked 39 goals in 18 games this season, a more mobile structure is likely to trouble the Cats' defence.
It was hardly the fairytale ending in front of more than 90,000 at the MCG, most of whom were Collingwood supporters, but retiring Docker David Mundy deserves huge accolades.
Fremantle's loss to the Magpies marked Mundy's 376th and final AFL appearance, the most by a Docker and placing him eighth in the list of most premiership games.
If Mundy had played for a Victorian club - he hailed from Seymour in country Victoria - the fanfare surrounding him would have been amplified. But he showed great loyalty to Fremantle and his legacy on football particularly in Western Australia has been profound.
By being based in Perth, he has travelled more than any other player, yet shown remarkable consistency and durability.
The blond midfielder, 37, did not win a premiership, but played in the Dockers' losing Grand Final team in 2013.
Mundy accomplished plenty over his 18 seasons - won a best and fairest award, has been runner-up on four occasions, earned an All-Australian blazer and was club captain.
Regardless of whether he jumped or was pushed, Aaron Finch made the right call to end his one-day international career against New Zealand in Cairns.
But the problems run deeper than the skipper who has struggled for runs for a while and the time has arrived for Australia's cricket selectors to make tough decisions.
Steve Smith scored his 12th one-day international hundred and Marnus Labuschagne made a half-century in the final match against the Black Caps, but they are more suitable to Test cricket.
Marcus Stoinis, 33, has enjoyed success as a limited-overs cricketer at international level, particularly as a hard-hitting batsman, but his best is behind him.
The West Australian all-rounder has not passed 50 in more than three years in one-day internationals and he has struggled to make runs in T20 games recently.
Josh Inglis, who is ideally suited to the limited-overs formats, was given his opportunity in the final match and selectors should be looking to promote him.
Email: howardkotton11@gmail.com; Twitter: @hpkotton59
Howard Kotton has been a journalist for 43 years, working in various parts of Australia and overseas on assignment. He has spent the past 13 years as a senior journalist with the AFL Record and has co-written two books on former AFL players David Rhys-Jones and Warwick Capper
