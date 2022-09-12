The Canberra Times

AFLW shows disrespect for Queen

Howard Kotton
By Howard Kotton
Updated September 12 2022 - 2:49am, first published 12:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AFLW players and coaches lined up at each match to mark the Indigenous Round but failed to hold a minute's silence for the Queen at the weekend. Picture by Getty Images

AFLW's decision to discard a minute's silence before games to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II was insipid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Howard Kotton

Howard Kotton

Howard Kotton has been a journalist for 43 years, working in various parts of Australia and overseas on assignment. He has spent the past 13 years as a senior journalist with the AFL Record and has co-written two books on former AFL players David Rhys-Jones and Warwick Capper

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.