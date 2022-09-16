Cressida Campbell's life of beauty on full display at the National Gallery of Australia

Campbell was born in Sydney in 1960 to parents who were both journalists. Her father Ross Campbell wrote a newspaper column about the family, making up names for the four children - Theodora for Sally, Lancelot for Patrick, Baby Pip for Cressida and Little Nell for Laura. Nell/Laura Campbell would go on to take her own place in popular culture by starring as Columbia in the 1975 movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show, as well as later running the legendary New York nightclub, Nell's. ("She's about to do her own one-woman show," her sister says. "She's starting in some very fashionable bar in Brunswick Heads." The show is called All's Nell That Ends Nell.)

