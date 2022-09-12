The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Rebalance Australia from megacities

By The Canberra Times
September 12 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is an alternative to megacities on our doorsteps: regional Australia. Picture Shutterstock

The usually accepted definition of megacities is conurbations of more than ten million people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.