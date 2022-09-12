Rebalance Australia from megacities

The usually accepted definition of megacities is conurbations of more than ten million people.
At the moment, Australia has no megacities, but the Regional Australia Institute reckons that both Melbourne and Sydney will double their current populations to fit the definition by the middle of the century.
It is not an attractive prospect.
For great numbers of people, living in the city will actually mean living in its outer sprawl. Travel to work would be arduous and expensive unless lots of money is spent on better roads and public transport.
There is an alternative on our doorsteps: regional Australia.
There aren't many silver linings to the pandemic but one of them is remote working. It may not be ideal and different occupations allow it to different extents - but we now know it can be done.
Many people have learnt the lesson. There has been a movement towards regional Australia, particularly in the last 18 months where each quarter has seen migration to centres a little further out.
Canberra does not count for these purposes as regional Australia but the same forces have seen its growth.
There has been a realisation among the wisest that living within easy distance both of work and the country is a good recipe for a full life.
The biggest cities offer great attractions - if you live near the centre. There is entertainment and the buzz of the place.
But let's not over-romanticise: if you live an hour out in the urban sprawl, there is less entertainment than there is in regional centres.
And you get far less property for your money whether as a renter or a buyer.
In the late 1940s, the numbers living in the capital cities first exceeded the numbers living outside them. Today, two thirds of Australia's population is in the capitals and a third outside.
At Federation in 1901, it was the reverse.
The pattern is complex. The movement to regional Australia has actually been happening for some years, but the movement of new migrants from outside the country has been to the cities, causing their faster growth.
The Regional Australia Institute reckons that rebalancing can happen - with a bit of help from lots of actors, from companies, to councils to state and federal governments.
There is no single magic wand.
Education in parts of regional Australia needs to improve. Towns need more doctors. Communication, particularly access to the internet, needs to improve. Working parents need access to childcare. Affordable housing is a priority.
The RAI calculates that there are 9.5 million people living outside the big cities. The forecast is for 10.5 million to be living there in 10 years' time if there is no change in policy.
But if there is, the institute thinks that a rebalancing of Australia could realistically mean an extra 500,000 above the forecast.
Australia does not want or need megacities. The people already in the biggest cities don't need them to get any bigger.
Decentralised countries function very well, and they often have strong economies.
Think of Germany where many very small towns, often no bigger than Queanbeyan, have companies which compete with the best in the world.
Some have come to think that moving to Sydney or Melbourne is the way forward. It need not be.
In our post-pandemic world where global communication is possible from anywhere, enterprise can happen anywhere.
Megacities are unattractive. If we get the right mix of policies and attitudes today, the urban horrors of tomorrow can be avoided.
