The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

What Queen Elizabeth II's death means for an Australian republic

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
September 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debate will not happen straight away. There needs to be time for the public to mourn the loss of Elizabeth. Picture Getty Images

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has the potential to transform Australia's republic debate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Warhurst

John Warhurst

Canberra Times columnist

John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.