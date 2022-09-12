The Canberra Times
King Charles III's personal views a risk to good process

By Letters to the Editor
September 12 2022 - 7:30pm
King Charles has voiced strong views on a number of topics. Picture AAP

We may be watching the undermining of Britain's democracy. Charles has always attempted to influence decision making in Britain. For example, he conducted a lengthy campaign to have alternative medicine (i.e. untested medical procedures) integrated with scientifically tested medical practice. (Edzard Ernst: "Charles, the Alternative Prince.")

