King Charles III's personal views a risk to good process

I fully agree with PM Albanese's recent statement the climate should not be a political issue. If he really wants to do something about it, I suggest a full, impartial enquiry into the role of CO2 in climate and, if it is a problem, the best way to counter it. Or, if time presses, he can just look at the existing evidence telling us that the sun is the main driver of climate, CO2 at current levels has little or no impact, and wind and solar energy wouldn't help if it did. Alternatively, he can continue on his current climate and energy road, ignore the lessons of the rest of the world, and become a one term-government as prices soar and reliability falls.