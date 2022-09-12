King Charles III's personal views a risk to good process

We may be watching the undermining of Britain's democracy. Charles has always attempted to influence decision making in Britain. For example, he conducted a lengthy campaign to have alternative medicine (i.e. untested medical procedures) integrated with scientifically tested medical practice. (Edzard Ernst: "Charles, the Alternative Prince.")
He may now relinquish his public campaigns but every week he will have a secret meeting with the Prime Minister. He also has the unused power to NOT sign the government papers that are sent to him. For a person who apparently strongly wants to be an unelected influencer, this may be of concern.
Andrew Leigh's book What could possibly go wrong? points out that we are steadily losing democracies all over our planet: "Democratic leaders have undermined electoral institutions in Poland, Hungary, Peru, Georgia, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, and Sri Lanka." Trump continues to threaten American democracy.
Charles isn't a democratically elected leader so it may be impossible for Britain to remove him should that prove advisable.
The trumpets and heavily-jewelled crowns may distract us from the fact that the royals are the descendants of dictators and haven't entirely relinquished all their previous powers.
From all the coverage I've seen these last few days, I have come to feel that King Charles will uphold his late mother's values and will continue to do a great job for the people of the Commonwealth. It is great that he has seen and felt all the support he is getting which will be very encouraging.
I think he has the same stoic nature as his late mum. The way he was able to get straight into his duties while mourning his mum is amazing. He also has his supportive wife Queen Consort Camilla by his side. What better teacher and guide could he have had? The future looks good. Long live King George III.
What possessed the Governor-General to proclaim that Charles' role in Australia and the Commonwealth was "by the grace of god"? His Constitutional role is only by the current effect of our secular constitution. Ascribing it to a "God" is offensive to many people of different faiths and of none.
It is divisive in our varied, multicultural society. His inherited headship of the Commonwealth was only agreed by Commonwealth Heads of Government in craven deference to his mother's wishes. Neither on merit nor by the grace of any god.
In spite of expert scientific advice on the threats posed to the Grassland Earless Dragon by the building of a northern access road at Canberra Airport, the Chief Minister Andrew Barr says the ACT government will "explore options" to protect endangered species impacted by the building of such a road ("Species threatened by airport plans: minister", September 12, p.9).
How meaningful these options are is another matter. Corporate public relations strategies typically use the power of symbols to create a message. Two decades ago, a February 2002 issue of the airport's newsletter "The Hub" described a 10-metre high artwork in the main foyer of the Brindabella Aerospace Centre at the airport. The artwork featured the Earless Dragon, with the newsletter caption describing it as "Art imitates real life".
There is no clearer case than that of the Canberra Grassland Earless Dragon of the need for our federal and ACT environment laws to protect critically endangered species ("Species threatened by airport plans: minister", September 12, p.9).
The proposed northern airport road would slice one of Canberra's remaining dragon populations in two, threatening its survival. There is no alternative habitat. Canberra Airport should not be allowed to be the dragon slayer.
Thanks to The Canberra Times for providing details of a report that shows Defence is in dire need of personnel to carry out its impending projects ('We need to grow': Dept of Defence, ADF sends dire outlook to Defence Minister, Richard Marles). They may be right, but the report needs expert examination from inside and outside of government. What disturbs me, however, is that it needed a FOI request for it to be made public. We certainly don't need a continuation of the previous government's obsession with secrecy; this report, given its seriousness, should have been released immediately - at the very least tabled in parliament.
Let's hope, in future, we cease to be treated like mushrooms, that is, kept in the dark and fed BS.
In his article Pitch Black is a message for China (Sep 10, p53) Bradley Perrett stated: "For decades [Germany] has been a bludger on the US, Britain and France for its security in Europe". This is nonsense. Germany (whose per capita expenditure is not dramatically less than that of the UK and France) has actually been more responsible than the other nations.
Western European countries together spend about three times as much on defence as Russia does. This is more than adequate to deter any attack by Russia. NATO combined spends about fifteen times as much as Russia.
The US 'defence' expenditure is enormous. It is about as great as the total expenditure of the next ten countries combined, and is about three times larger than China's expenditure.
Clearly the world would be much better off if all NATO countries enormously reduced their 'defence' expenditure and used the money in sensible ways - for example by helping to reduce global warming. Just the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by NATO defence forces would make a significant difference. An enormous reduction in NATO expenditure might also persuade China to reduce its defence expenditure (most of which is spent to deter US aggression), thus providing even more benefit.
On July 3, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Kyiv to meet with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The visit followed the Ukrainian President's address via video link to the Federal Parliament on March 31. During the visit, Prime Minister Albanese saw first-hand some of the devastation caused by Russia's illegal unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Prime Minister said his visit to Kyiv was a demonstration of "the solidarity that exists" between the Australian and Ukrainian people. He expressed Australia's support for the valiant people of Ukraine and their remarkable defence of their homeland.
Australia has shown extraordinary support for Ukraine, both humanitarian and military. During his visit, the Prime Minister informed the President of Ukraine that Australia supported "isolating Russia as much as possible, and my presence here is an indication of that". Although Australia has sanctioned around 600 Russian individuals and entities, I believe Australia should go further and declare the Russian state a terrorist organisation. This action has symbolic value: it sends a clear public message and to the international community that the Australian government does not condone the Russian invasion. The Russian state rightly deserves international opprobrium and diplomatic isolation.
It is refreshing to listen to radio and TV interviews with our new members of parliament. They seem to be able to answer a question directly without minutes of embellishment necessitating an apology from the interviewer for interrupting.
I'm chronologically elderly and perhaps my concentration span is impaired but repetitive questions and long, drawn out responses don't provide more information. It may be because we are hearing more from MPs who don't have to spin party political lines at every opportunity and the interviewers don't have to be so overly aggressive to get an answer. I hope this is contagious and becomes the norm.
Stephanie Stephens has good reason to be concerned about her country being inundated by rising sea levels ("Climate crisis threatens childhood home", September 12, p18). Sea levels rose an average of 17cm during the 20th century, and scientists have forecast a rise of 0.4m to 1.1m over the 21st century.
Vanuatu is using the online tool Coastal Risk Vanuatu, developed by Australian organisations to identify and map the areas most at risk from marine incursion. The highest-risk areas include Port Vila, Vanuatu's second largest city Luganville, tourist haven Mele ("Hideaway") Island, and the agricultural island of Melukalu. The at-risk areas may be known, but the problem of how to respond remains: more help from Australia may well be needed.
Among the current coverage of the life and death of Queen Elizabeth, a photo of a group of about five men meeting the Queen with a cluster of corgis randomly distributed about their feet was a highlight for me. In the brave new world of today's Australia, the corgis would undoubtedly have been branded an occupational health and safety hazard and the Queen's views on the matter would have been overruled.
Like most Aussies, I have lived my life under Queen Elizabeth - well, 69 of those years. I admired the Queen, as a Scout and Queen Scout Awardee, I pledged allegiance to the Queen. As a child, I waved flags at various royal tourists. But at my advanced age I no longer want to be a servant, vassal, subject or any other relationship to a foreign king. I may be of British ancestry eight generations ago, but I am very much Australian, a citizen of an independent country.
Vale the Queen, now let us move to a Republic.
Does anyone know why the new suburbs in Canberra have such small blocks of land, filled with multi-storey units with a sprinkling of large units, poor highway feeders, narrow streets with very little room for carparking, trees or gardens? Why didn't COVID and why doesn't climate change show the ACT government that open spaces with gardens and plenty of carparking for electric cars are required? Why isn't the ACT government even listening to what people want? Do we really live in a democracy?
I fully agree with PM Albanese's recent statement the climate should not be a political issue. If he really wants to do something about it, I suggest a full, impartial enquiry into the role of CO2 in climate and, if it is a problem, the best way to counter it. Or, if time presses, he can just look at the existing evidence telling us that the sun is the main driver of climate, CO2 at current levels has little or no impact, and wind and solar energy wouldn't help if it did. Alternatively, he can continue on his current climate and energy road, ignore the lessons of the rest of the world, and become a one term-government as prices soar and reliability falls.
Perhaps the five dollar note image of the late QEII could be replaced by panoramic Uluru, heart of the nation?
I have just become a dedicated republican. Why? Because I want to ensure that when Charles dies I will get to see what is happening elsewhere in the world on TV.
Thank you Canberra Times for marking the sad passing of Mrs Alison Aitken, OAM, who has died at the same age, and at the same time, as Queen Elizabeth. I recall Mrs Aitken's many years of service to the Australian War Memorial and see her death as the loss of another link to the Memorial as it was. Though presently in London, I value The Canberra Times as a way of keeping in touch with home.
