A heritage train will be running between Canberra and Bungendore this weekend.
The 1961 621 class diesel train is being brought to Canberra by the Rail Motor Society Paterson from the Hunter Valley.
There is a short return trip to Bungendore from Canberra, leaving Saturday and Sunday at 9am and returning 10.30am.
Or you can enjoy morning tea and lunch at the Carrington Inn in Bungendore, with the train departing Canberra at 10.30am and returning at 3.30pm on both days.
Book online at 123tix.com.au.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
