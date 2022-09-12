It is a big six days for the Canberra Raiders.
A semi-final, a funeral to celebrate their late chairman Allan Hawke, and the club's awards night.
One message is echoing around the Green Machine: "stay in the moment".
One of the Raiders' leaders Jack Wighton is driving the message around the squad.
"It's about staying in the moment," he said.
"We've got a funeral, pay our respects for a very honoured man around the club and we stay in the moment doing that.
"And then we have our presentation, we enjoy what we've done through the year and celebrate that but the second it's done, we wipe it.
"It's all about staying in the moment, and that's the main message I'll be spreading this week."
The message is being heard loud and clear throughout the playing group.
Wighton's halves partner Jamal Fogarty pointed to it when asked about their second six-day turnaround in a row.
The 28-year-old halfback said the Raiders were not fazed by it, and personally he loved it for one key reason.
"Whitey always talks about making sure we're in the moment, being in the present, and I think that's all you can do," Fogarty said.
"We haven't had any tackle sessions with Whitey, so I'm definitely enjoying it.
"And the less weights that I do, the better. I don't like doing weights in season, so I'm kind of stoked with the six-day turnaround."
After the clock strikes 12am on Tuesday, all of the squad's focus will be on what the Raiders have to do to go deeper into the NRL finals.
The Parramatta Eels are their next challenge, and Wighton believes his side are up for the challenge.
"We know they're a class team and they're going to come out firing, to try and upset us. So it's going to be about weathering the storm, sticking in there, and grinding it out for the full 80," the Raiders five-eighth said.
"Our kicking game, yardage and our percentage of getting in their end, I mean, it's very important in finals, more so than any other game."
But there are some concerns for Ricky Stuart's side heading into Friday's fixture at Western Sydney Stadium with questions around Adam Elliott, Fogarty and Zac Woolford.
The exact role Elliott will play against the Eels remains up in the air. The lock was sidelined with an adductor injury in his hip in their 28-20 win over the Melbourne Storm. The 27-year-old underwent scans but the club is waiting until Tuesday to make a call.
Fogarty is set to take the field despite having his left thumb in a brace. He assured media on Sunday it was only precautionary to keep it "as straight as possible" to reduce the swelling, after he got a knock in the Storm win.
Woolford left the field in Melbourne 50 minutes into the contest with a shoulder niggle but is also flagged to be available against the Eels.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
