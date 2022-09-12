The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT jury finds Ameen Hamdan not guilty of culpable driving charges and guilty of back-up charges after fatal crash

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated September 12 2022 - 6:38am, first published 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ameen Hamdan was found not guilty of culpable driving charges after his girlfriend, Alexis Saaghy, died from a crash in October 2020. Pictures by Toby Vue and supplied

A girl who was "ripped from this f---ing planet" by her "drift king" boyfriend crashing his P-plated ute has been described as "the sweetest, kindest person" after the driver was acquitted of culpable driving charges and found guilty of back-up charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.