Believe it or not, there are tranquil parts of Parliament House.
And now is the time to visit the Parliament House courtyard gardens in their most spectacular season of colour and bloom.
Tickets are now on sale for the behind-the-scenes spring tours of the courtyard
They are spaces designed to provide light and contrast to the busy working Parliament.
The limited-season tours, which are accompanied by a visitor guide, will take in sculptures, water features, blossoms and blooms.
The spring courtyard tours are running October 10 to 14.
In addition to that, Parliament House horticulturalist Paul Janssens will run special tours on October 8 and 9.
He will explain the team's unique approach to landscaping and how the gardens help communicate the architect's vision.
And in more spring festivity, a traditional high tea will be held for the public at Parliament House on October 14 and 15, both at 11.30am for a noon start.
The high tea on Friday, October 14 will be held in the Mural Hall, while the high tea on Saturday, October 15 will be held in the Members Hall.
The Parliament House executive chef will create sweet and savoury delights with matching refreshments.
All the tours and high teas are ticketed events, with a cost.
Bookings for all are via www.humanitix.com
The link for the spring courtyard tours is here.
The link for the tours with Paul Janssens is here.
And the link for the spring high teas at Parliament House is here.
