After a two-year closure forced upon it by COVID, the beautiful Tulip Top Gardens just north of Canberra re-opened on the weekend, with thousands of people taking in its four hectares of blooms and blossoms.
Tulip Tops' Molly Rhodin said record numbers of people also took out season passes so they could keep returning to the gardens on the Old Federal Highway at Sutton.
She said it felt "very weird" but wonderful to have visitors back in the garden.
"Even looking at the cash register, we were thinking, 'Which button do we push?'" Molly said, with a laugh.
The gardens will also be open on Thursday, September 22 for the National Day of Mourning public holiday for Queen Elizabeth II.
"We talked about it and thought, the Queen had flowers from her own garden on her coffin and loved gardens and gardening, so we thought, 'Why not?'" Molly said.
Visitors were, at times, overwhelmed to be back in the gardens, which the Rhodin family have been carefully tending to for more than 20 years.
The gardens include half a million tulips and 100,000 annuals as well as 1000 blossom trees.
READ MORE:
One visitor said upon being back in the gardens: "I got to the bridge and could feel my shoulders drop and I was so overwhelmed, I began crying."
Tulip Top Gardens will be open every day from 9am to 5pm until October 16, including all the public holidays.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.