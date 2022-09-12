The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

After a two-year closure, the beautiful Tulip Top Gardens at Sutton re-opens

By Megan Doherty
September 12 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tulips in the sun on Tulip Tops Gardens' opening weekend last weekend. Picture by Don Taylor

After a two-year closure forced upon it by COVID, the beautiful Tulip Top Gardens just north of Canberra re-opened on the weekend, with thousands of people taking in its four hectares of blooms and blossoms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.