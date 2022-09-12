Canberra Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead is confident the team's run to the NRL semi-finals will see the club again become a destination of choice for English players.
The strategy set the platform for the appearance in the 2019 grand final, with the skipper confident the time is right to again bolster the Raiders' British stocks.
With Josh Hodgson and Ryan Sutton departing at the end of the season, Whitehead will be the sole remaining Englishman on the Raiders roster.
It marks a stark change to recent years, where the presence of George Williams and John Bateman saw Canberra emerge as a home away from home for British players.
The Raiders turned to the strategy after years of struggles in the Australian recruitment market, players hesitant to leave Sydney or Brisbane to move to the capital.
By chasing English footballers, Canberra officials were able to recruit talented athletes on cut-price deals and better utilise the limited funds inside the salary cap.
The tactic led to considerable success, the Raiders playing in the 2019 grand final and progressing to the 2020 preliminary final.
A roster revamp in the past two years has seen the club return to the finals in 2022 and they are now just two wins away from the NRL decider.
Whitehead has played a key role in the Raiders run to this week's semi-final against the Eels and he's confident the club will remain an attractive option for British players.
"With Josh and Sutt's leaving at the end of the year, I'll be the last one left," Whitehead said. "I"ll have to do a bit more recruiting and try get a few more out.
"All the English boys that have been over here have done a great job, especially Josh Hodgson. Since he's come to this club, he's really changed everything about it. A lot of credit has to go to him for the culture that's here. He's been great for me as a leader, I've taken a lot away from him."
While beneficial for the club, Canberra officials have also learnt the pursuit of Englishmen carries risks.
Positive relationships with Bateman and Williams quickly turned sour as the duo sought early releases from their contracts.
Both situations were complicated, with money and homesickness cited as factors in their eventual departures.
Even with the additional challenges of helping players move halfway across the world, the past few years have shown the clear benefits of thinking outside the box when building a roster.
While it has been eight years since he last played in the Super League, Whitehead is confident there are numerous talented individuals in the competition who would thrive in the NRL.
"There's some great players over in England," Whitehead said. "If they come over here, I'm sure they'll do well.
"There's a fair few of us over here at the moment doing well and I'm sure there's plenty more that would like to come over here and get their opportunity."
It's been an emotional week for Whitehead and his countrymen, the nation mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday morning.
The monarch's passing has triggered an outpouring of emotions in the United Kingdom and Australia. NRL players stood for a moment's silence before finals games over the weekend, with a number of events held in Canberra to commemorate the life of the Queen.
Whitehead was saddened by the news of her death and he backed King Charles III to build on the legacy she has left behind.
"It's sad," he said. "She's been a massive part of England since I've been alive. It's sad for her to pass away, she's done a lot for our country. Now it's time for King Charles.
"He's been ready for this role for a while. The time was always going to come when the Queen passed away and he's going to step up and carry on what she left behind."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
