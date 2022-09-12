The Canberra Times

Binalong's Stephen Grimsley has seen five British monarchs ascend the throne

By Megan Doherty
September 12 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Grimsley, who was in charge of electronics at Mount Stromlo for the ANU, now lives in Binalong. Picture supplied.

Former Canberran Stephen Grimsley, now happily ensconced in sunny Binalong, has some pretty impressive Royal Family stats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.