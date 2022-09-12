Former Canberran Stephen Grimsley, now happily ensconced in sunny Binalong, has some pretty impressive Royal Family stats.
With last week's death of Queen Elizabeth II and the crown passed to her son, King Charles III, Mr Grimsley has now lived to see five British monarchs on the throne.
That's George V, Edward VIII, George VI, Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III.
And Mr Grimsley turns 100 on November 14 - the same birthday as King Charles.
Mr Grimsley, who was in charge of electronics at Mount Stromlo for the Australian National University before moving into real estate, reckoned King Charles would be a good leader.
"He'll follow in his mother's footsteps," he said.
The nearly centenarian is in good health, still living in his own home in the country town to the north-west of Canberra.
His secret to long life?
"I honestly don't know," he said. "I've been active all my life. I guess it's just activity."
