We think Her Majesty would approve of the takeover of the newly named Queen Elizabeth II Island with the creators of Sydney's popular Wine Island bringing the unique experience to Canberra for the first time.
From Friday, December 2, to Sunday, December 4, guests to the former Aspen Island at the Carillon will be able to enjoy cellar door experiences from a broad range of Australian winemakers, from regions including the Hunter Valley, McLaren Vale, King Valley, Coonawarra, and Alpine Valley.
There'll be plenty of Canberra producers in attendance too, including BentSpoke Brewing Co., Lark Hill, Big River Distilling Co., Contentious Character, Sholto Wines, and Mount Majura.
Gourmet food will be available from Olleyville by Create (cheese and charcuterie platters, tacos, dessert), Grease Monkey (burgers) and Olive at Hawker (Mediterranean), with more to be announced soon.
If you're dreaming of an overseas escape, kick back at the Greek Beach Club featuring the finest wines, beer and ouzo from Drink Greek. There's even a DJ to set the paradise vibes spinning live tunes.
Food and wine aren't the only agenda items on the holiday itinerary - activities are a big part of the experience on Wine Island.
From hugely popular Wine Selectors wine education masterclasses, to Pinot and Picasso art classes, gin classes with Big River Distilling Co and even yoga, Wine Island is the perfect place to unwind.
To ensure Wine Island has that first-class feeling and guests can take their time interacting with winemakers, only a very limited number of holidaymakers can attend each session. Relaxed seating areas complement the stunning Canberra backdrop and provide deluxe spaces for everyone to "drink in" the festival atmosphere and soak up the rays with stunning views of Lake Burley Griffin.
Tickets start at $75.95 for three and a half hours on the island, including wine tastings, branded tumbler and access to complimentary classes on a first in first served basis.
Pre-sale tickets for Wine Island members go sale now from noon on September 19; pre-sale tickets for Frontier members go sale now from noon on September 19, general public tickets go sale at noon on Wednesday, September 21.
The event is presented by Black Betty Productions and Frontier Touring, part of the Mushroom Group.
Book at wineisland.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
