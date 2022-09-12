Right before a storm rolls in, gang-gang cockatoos fly to the treetops and sing out.
This is the feeling that Marist College's year 9 concert band is trying to capture in an original piece alongside composer Dr Jodie Blackshaw.
It is hoped the piece will be played by other concert bands in Australian schools - and around the world - while spreading an important message about the endangered species.
The innovative composition process is pushing the students outside of their comfort zone musically and challenging them on what the purpose of music can be.
Clarinet player Shanaa Srimanobhavan said the piece has unexpected elements.
"It's really different. There's lots of stuff that you wouldn't expect in a band piece, like there's a recording of the cockatoo itself playing during the piece and lots of new instruments that we've never heard of," he said.
One such instrument is the called the whirly pipe, which is a piece of flexible, corrugated piping that is twirled around to create an otherworldly sound to emulate the wind.
Dr Blackshaw, who completed her PhD at the Australian National University, is working on a series about endangered animals. She came to the school to workshop this latest piece last week.
"I feel like they are incredibly capable young men and they were so fantastic to work with," she said.
"I was really, really blown away by their willingness to take a risk with their peers, to jump in and do something completely different. And that's a real testament to the music department at that school."
As a music teacher, Dr Blackshaw noticed that many school bands picked the same pieces with an American sound.
"By continuously picking the same kind of music, you're not really giving your students a well-rounded music education, but you're also never asking them to take a risk. And for me, true growth in education comes by taking risks and comes by being exposed to very different stuff."
Marist College Canberra head of music Jarrod Schindler said the school aimed to encourage creative expression.
"We want to try and find circumstances where we can feed creativity through curiosity and also to try things and step outside of the square," Mr Schindler said.
"It was also really heartening to see how some of them have taken a real pride in what they what they do, much more so than three or four weeks ago."
The piece will be premiered at the school in October and the school's name will appear in the credits. It is hoped the piece will be released in time for the prestigious Midwest Band and Orchestra Directors Conference in Chicago and also get international exposure through the New York State School Music Association.
"It's very nice to see that Australian work is getting out there and in particular, female Australian composers who are drastically underrepresented just generally," Mr Schindler said.
Once the piece is released, Dr Blackshaw will donate 20 per cent of the proceeds of sales to research into endangered bird species.
"It's really great to give them music that's about so much more than just music, that actually has something to say that actually has a purpose," she said.
"Through my travels throughout the whole world, something I know that every single young person cares about very passionately is the environment."
The students are keen to have their work available for the world to hear and play.
"That's pretty cool, knowing that other people our age are playing music that we've helped create," Shanaa said.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
