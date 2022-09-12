The Canberra Times

Marist College Canberra students compose musical piece inspired by gang-gang cockatoos

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
September 12 2022 - 7:30pm
Year 9 Marist College concert band members Shanaa Srimanobhavan, Jake Leonard and Riley Harcombe have enjoyed working on a composition inspired by gang-gang cockatoos. Picture by Karleen Minney

Right before a storm rolls in, gang-gang cockatoos fly to the treetops and sing out.

