We get an extra public holiday (on September 22) as a day of mourning after the death of the Queen but what about the one we already had?
How does her death affect her birthday public holiday? It seems likely that the Queen's Birthday public holiday could be renamed, but the dates in each state will likely remain the same.
As we think about the death of the Queen, the debate - and the mood - is going to morph as the days pass. It is very hard to gauge attitudes. There are people, no doubt, who mourn the Queen but who still want a republic. Some monarchists may think King Charles III brings too much history of the wrong, marital kind to the throne. Who knows?
But the questions are already starting to be asked: Given there is so much work to do and so few sitting days left in the year, why are we beholden to a protocol set down 17,000km away by a foreign power, a protocol that suspends the business of our Parliament?
The wall-to-wall coverage of Friday and the weekend has started to give way to our other preoccupations - like snakes.
Spring has brought the brown snakes back to Canberra. Catcher Gavin Smith caught one which emerged from under a driveway in the suburb of Gordon.
It was spotted going into the crack on the edge of the drive so he put a camera there and filmed it emerging before catching it to release it later in safety - for it and humans.
On a better note, the British musician Sting will tour Australia next year.
The former frontman of The Police will play eight shows, joined by Joe Sumner, starting in Perth on February 10, 2023. These will be the first shows in Australia in seven years and not all of them will be capital city shows.
Sting will take in the NSW Hunter Valley, Geelong in Victoria and Bowral in NSW's Southern Highlands as part of the A Day on the Green festival tour.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
