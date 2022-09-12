The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Questions, questions, questions about the new post-Queen world

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
September 12 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As the days pass since Queen Elizabeth II's death, discussions are beginning to morph. Picture Shutterstock

We get an extra public holiday (on September 22) as a day of mourning after the death of the Queen but what about the one we already had?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.