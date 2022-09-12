The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 13, 1987

September 12 2022 - 2:00pm
On this day in 1987, The Canberra Times reported that the Canberra Raiders had won their first first-grade semi-final, a 46-12 thrashing of South Sydney at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

