Times Past: September 13, 1987

On this day in 1987, The Canberra Times reported that the Canberra Raiders had won their first first-grade semi-final, a 46-12 thrashing of South Sydney at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
The Raiders scored eight tries to Souths' two, and narrowly missed equalling the club's record winning margin at the time, the 46-11 mauling of Western Suburbs earlier that season.
The team would end up in the grand final, but lost against the Manly Sea Eagles, going down 18-8 in what was the last grand final to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The game attracted the Raiders' all-time record attendance of 50,201.
Coach at the time, Don Furner said the foundations of their success were simple but strong.
"You've just got to go out there and play the best you can," he said. "We made the most of every opportunity we got today."
Furner said the Raiders had come a long way in their six years in the premiership.
Canberra captain in 1987, Dean Lance, ice strapped to his back after the game, typified the Raiders response.
"We're all happy," he said.
"It would have been a lot worse if we got beat."
Lance could still smile, despite having been carried off on a stretcher midway through the second half.
Second-rower Ashley Gilbert said the Raiders had simply taken the game as it came.
"The scoreboard can do all the talking for us today," he said.
See: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/12978729
