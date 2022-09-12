While it looks similar to a wetsuit, new technology designed to improve the health of astronauts brings humanity one step closer to establishing a colony on Mars.
Called the Human Aerospace Gravity Loading Skinsuit, the suit aims to mitigate the physical impacts zero-gravity has on the human body.
The brainchild of Human Aerospace, an Australian company specialising in space life sciences, the original suit was deployed to the International Space Station in 2015 and 2017.
Now, Canberra-based start up Prism Neuro has been brought on board to test the newest model and its impact on movement control.
Based at the AIS, Prism Neuro uses technology to measure the function of pathways used by the brain to control movement.
Astronauts' brain-body movement control is impacted by low-gravity environments, addressing this is recognised by NASA as mission critical.
Human Aerospace CEO Dr James Waldie explained the suit was initially designed to help maintain bone strength for astronauts in space.
"When astronauts float around in microgravity, their body doesn't have to be as strong to support and move their weight around. So they lose up to two per cent bone mass per month in space," Dr Waldie said.
"The suit is designed to reimpose bodyweight loading on an astronaut's body in the same way that it's loaded when they stand on Earth."
He explained the suit applies vertical loading by "squeezing you and essentially trying to make you shorter".
Astronauts can grow three per cent taller in space as disks in the spinal column decompress.
Prism Neuro chief executive Dr Elizabeth McGrath said the project looked at how well an astronaut's brain can control their body in space.
"If you're talking about long space travel, such as going to Mars, that time you spend on the journey really has a huge impact on functionality and your ability to move," Dr McGrath said.
"Once you get to [your destination], you won't be able to even exit the spacecraft, you won't be able to walk.
"Unless these mitigations are put in place, we know that it's a huge risk to being able to function.
"What we can also do is implement resistive devices into the suit, so that when you move, it feels like you're on Earth.
"The suit can really start to apply Earth-like stimulus to astronauts in space, and help keep them healthy and functional when they land on the moon, or Mars, or return back to Earth."
However, the technology used in creating the skinsuit isn't limited to space exploration.
Dr Waldie is passionate about the suit's benefits for people on earth.
"One of the driving forces for Human Aerospace is to use the unique stimulus of the space environment and the technologies that we develop to drive new technologies for terrestrial usage," he said.
The technology can be used for compression garments, to help with serious burns and to address muscle atrophy.
"There's also some applications for using this technology with cerebral palsy, particularly with children with cerebral palsy," Dr Waldie said.
"It's our passion to do this because one of the criticisms of space is that it's tremendously expensive and what does the taxpayer tangibly get back? We're incredibly keen to spin off these technologies for [everyone's] benefit.
"I have a craving to answer some of science's big questions. When humans return to the moon, and we go on to Mars, this will be the adventure of the 21st century. And we mean to be a part of that."
The technology is already being used in the elite athlete sphere to manage athletes by identifying athletic potential, gauging injury risk and aiding recovery.
Organisations such as Canberra United, the ACT Brumbies and the Canberra Raiders have been involved in Prism Neuro's research.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
