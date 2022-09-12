The attack is harder than defence. Although Ukrainian enthusiasm allows its forces to push forward, with every successive assault calculation quickly moves to the cost in lives of success. Instead of asking 'can we seize this critical point?' it becomes 'how many lives is that village, this ditch, actually worth?'. Not long ago most of Kyiv's soldiers were civilians: it's hardly surprising that few are prepared to risk their lives for a tiny bit of territory in a war that will continue on, regardless of the success or failure of any particular assault. Yet the problem with this is that even substantial advances such as this weeks' won't be enough to deliver victory. Russia, with its huge resources and ruled by an autocrat, is far better placed to fight a war of attrition than Ukraine.

