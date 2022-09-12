The Canberra Times

'This is all for William': Strike Force Rosann marks eight years since Tyrrell disappearance

By Ruby Pascoe
September 12 2022 - 6:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Tyrrell disappeared from Kendall eight years ago. File picture

It has been eight years to the day since three-year-old William Tyrrell disappeared from his foster grandmother's home in Kendall on NSW's Mid North Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.