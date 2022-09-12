The Canberra Times
Delightful Spring Bulb and Camellia Show in Forrest this weekend

September 12 2022 - 7:30pm
Camellias are blooming all over Canberra at the moment. Picture by John Veage

Floriade opens this weekend, but so too does the Spring Bulb and Camellia Show, run by the Horticultural Society of Canberra.

Local News

