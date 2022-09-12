Floriade opens this weekend, but so too does the Spring Bulb and Camellia Show, run by the Horticultural Society of Canberra.
The show will be held in the Lancaster Hall at the Wesley Uniting Church Centre on National Circuit in Forrest.
It is open to the public on Saturday from 11am to 5pm and on Sunday from 11am to 3.15pm.
There will be a plant stall, morning and afternoon tea, and lunch also available to purchase.
