"From over 30 years of business experience working with business owners I have developed a five-step methodology to help business owners facilitate adaption to change and challenges," Eddie Senatore of Eddie Senatore Advisory said.
Eddie finds that often the big challenges and issues that his clients face are a combination of:
Eddie's services cover initial business advisory, assessing a business and its performance, followed by ongoing business advisory.
"I'm enthusiastic, bringing a practical and hands-on approach to assignments, backed up by sound commercial decision-making," he added.
"I explore this with clients and help them get to an outcome where they are in control and confident in their growth strategy and they have an intelligent model for managing people.
"Also, they can resolve financial decisions that are sustainable and suitable."
The future looks promising for his business.
"There are opportunities everywhere," Eddie said.
"Despite arguing this position for some time, COVID has taught us that complacency is one of the single biggest silent threats to any business.
"Seeing out the day and getting through your to-do's is simply not good enough.
"Being at the forefront of contemporary business issues is what is driving me today.
"Taking the position as mentor and as an accountability partner is where I can maximise my value with clients to nudge and push you along to get to greater outcomes - both personal and business."
His tips or advice related to that industry is to be careful of bespoke practices and solutions.
"No two businesses are the same," he said.
"An evolving landscape requires you to be agile and formulate responses in a controlled environment."
So if you need trusted business advice, speak to Eddie Senatore who has been a business advisor for over 34 years.
The office of Eddie Senatore Advisory is located at Unit 2, 16 Bougainville Street, Manuka. Call 0448 000 010 or you can visit eddiesenatore.com for more information.
From small beginnings Neurospace has evolved into the very important service it is today.
Owner and director of Neurospace, Deborah, started out in April 2009 in a small room with two staff.
Through her guidance and leadership they had grown out of the current gym space and expanded across the road to a larger disability-friendly space, that is now NeuroStudio.
They currently have 24 staff, which includes the administrative team.
Deborah has been seeing clients with neurological conditions for the past 37 years. It is this experience as a physiotherapist that has lead to the creation of this vital and valuable service.
Deborah's passion and wealth of experience and her support for the community is infectious and as such, she has fostered a strong and passionate senior leadership team in each of their major areas of service delivery.
In this team are a specialised group all of whom are able to assist in their particular field.
Simon is seen for vestibular and musculoskeletal issues, Laura for rehabilitation and disability (NDIS) , Maddison for home visits, hydrotherapy and aged care, Amy for the studio and exercise physiology and Meg for the background support of the amazing admin team.
Neurospace and NeuroStudio is aimed at providing quality services for people with complex movement disorders including in the areas of assessment and management of dizziness, neurological disorders, and complex musculoskeletal issues.
Whether working in their studio space for a one-on-one session, in a group session, in their treatment rooms or if you require a home visit or hydrotherapy, they have a large team to support their clients.
This experienced team are well known for providing comprehensive services for people on the NDIS and had the honour of being one of the pilot clinics working with the NDIA and participants.
Deborah has created a comprehensive training program for all therapists which includes practical experience to ensure that the highest level of service and continuity of care is maintained at all times. This has all been achieved while continuing to stay in the forefront of all innovations such as laser therapy and other techniques.
The team at Neuropace and NeuroStudio are hoping to open the studio for longer hours to allow better access to all their specialised equipment and team. In addition they are constantly monitoring which services are required to support health for all.
As an example of their innovative outlook, post-COVID side effects can be similar to other conditions they currently manage, so they are finding ways to integrate this into their treatments.
They also have plans to redevelop a quiet space to accommodate their wheelchair-dependent clients and offer even more support to slow stream rehabilitation.
In developing this Neurospace team, Deborah is keen to grow the passion and interests of her team and help them achieve what is important to them.
Working in the area of disability can be physically and emotionally challenging for the team, therefore working as a team to support each other, has helped them meet these challenges. It's this promotion of an open, compassionate and empathetic environment in which the team are able to work and be of support to each other, that makes the challenges of their vocation more manageable, .
Deborah has created a team that is like a family. They have a social events coordinator that organises social events to allow them all to regroup so they can be the best they can be for their clients.
When you find yourself needing legal advice and guidance, it's more than likely you are going through a stressful time or dealing with some complicated issues in your life.
It's important to turn to the right people to help you through this phase knowing you can leave the worrying to them.
Parker Coles Curtis are an award-winning boutique family law firm. They pride themselves on providing clients with support and guidance in addition to the highest quality of legal services.
This formidable team of female lawyers are family law specialists. Founding members Debra Parker, Catherine Coles and Jacquelyn Curtis have a combined philosophy to make life easier for their clients by helping them understand the family law process and to help clients consider the big picture.
They guide clients to make informed decisions grounded in real-world outcomes, to steer you to a new beginning.
When you're going through one of life's most difficult experiences, you need someone in your corner who can support you every step of the way.
At Parker Coles Curtis they combine decades of legal experience with empathy, compassion and commonsense to take the fear out of moving forward. They are there for you when you need them most.
Separation can be a very difficult time. Some separations are a shock, some might have been a long time coming but either way, you may often feel lost and unsure of what to do next.
Emotions can take over and that can be mentally overwhelming. When you're feeling that way, it's hard to tap into the logical part of your brain and think clearly. They can provide you the best advice for your situation.
If your relationship involved family or domestic violence, your number one priority is the personal safety of yourself and your children.
Separating can pose a risk or elevate existing risks of family violence. It is imperative that you get personalised advice to develop an exit strategy - either before you separate or immediately after - to ensure you are protected and minimise the risks to you and your children.
Parker Coles Curtis started in 2020 and they are getting ready to celebrate their second birthday in October. Their offices are located on level 9 of the AMP building, 1 Hobart Place, Canberra City.
Formed by three formidable female lawyers and mums, Parker Coles Curtis is a boutique family law firm with the client experience at the centre of everything they do.
With their motto of, here for you when life happens, Parker Coles Curtis knows the overwhelming fear that strikes when a family breakdown occurs.
Since its inception less than two years ago Parker Coles Curtis has quickly emerged as the go-to firm for compassionate guidance and first-rate representation for anyone experiencing a family law issue.
They are now the largest female-led family law firm in Canberra.
Responsive, proactive and caring, Parker Coles Curtis goes beyond your usual law firm service to guide you to a brighter future when your world comes crashing down.
Geoff Mazengarb and Aarti Arora have been operating Mazengarb Family Lawyers together.
"The firm has been serving the community since 2002," they said.
"We try to be inventive in the way we approach any problem and the solution we propose.
"Each client is an individual and each problem is unique."
Geoff Mazengarb is a partner in the firm and has over 39 years of experience as a solicitor in Canberra. As such, he has become a trusted name in family law.
Aarti Arora has been recently appointed partner at Mazengarb Family Lawyers.
Aarti has been with the firm since August 2020. Aarti's expertise lies in parenting and property matters focusing on settling the matter without having to proceed to court and assisting clients with urgent matters.
"At Mazengarb Family Lawyers, we strive to serve our clients with quality advice regarding their family law matters and seek to build a strong connection with our clients by providing support to assist them during their family separation.
"We understand the importance of a strong and personal connection between a client and their solicitor, especially when it comes to matters involving the client's family.
"When negotiating difficult and emotional family legal matters, we understand that our clients need to understand and be comfortable with the advice they receive.
"We are very passionate about family law. We offer our clients both the individual expertise of the lawyer acting for them, as well as the collective knowledge and experience of the firm's team of lawyers."
Mazengarb Family Lawyers offer a range of assistance to their clients in family law.
Some of these include:
Parenting disputes
Relocation of children
Urgent parenting and property disputes
Family violence or domestic violence
Binding financial agreements (including pre-nuptial agreements)
Consent orders formalising an agreement
Mediation for parenting and property
Wills and enduring power of attorney, and
Divorce applications
"Car Mechanical Services is your one-stop shop for all auto repair and maintenance," said owner Charlie, who also confidently states that he and his team have provided the very best automobile service in Weston Creek since 1980.
"At our family-owned and operated car care centre, we believe our work is a reflection of our character. We always strive to uphold our reputation as a personable and reliable service," Charlie said.
"Providing the best auto repair in Weston Creek means that our technicians understand that you want to preserve the quality of your car as much as possible.
"Properly maintaining your vehicle will help you prevent complicated repairs and damage in the future.
"We offer a variety of services to keep your car looking and running like new. If you are in need of general auto service, our expert technicians fix all makes and models of vehicles."
So whether you need a complicated brake repair or just an oil change, Charlie and the team will have you back on the road quickly and efficiently.
Charlie is also acutely aware of how environmentally-conscious his local Canberran customers are.
"While sustainability, eco-friendly and environmentally responsible aren't the kinds of terms that are synonymous with the auto industry, the fact is more and more of our customers expect us to be as green as possible," Charlie explained.
"As an industry, we've been able to acknowledge the eco problem exists."
To actively do something about this, "we entered Climate Choise, a program run by the ACT Government and we have made a commitment to recycling and reducing our impact on the environment.
"Sustainability is no longer about doing less harm, it's a commitment to do more. Businesses from across the Canberra region were recognised for their commitment to delivering a more sustainable future at the 2022 Climate Choices business awards. Car Mechanical Services received a Highly Commended certificate in waste minimisation; a great achievement for our business and our community."
Another of their achievements worth noting was being the 2021 Local Business Awards winner in the Canberra region for the Most Outstanding Automotive Service.
In terms of what Charlie says he has learned about heading his business, "good leadership doesn't come naturally," he said.
"Being a good leader takes a ton of learning. I wish I had learned to trust my people much earlier. You have to be capable of stepping back and trusting your team from time to time. The try-to-do-it-all attitude took me to mental burnout and could've been avoided if I let my capable team help out."
GPG Lawyers offers high quality professional legal services in all aspects of family law, wills and estates. The firm also offers some services in the criminal and employment law spaces.
Established in 2021, GPG Lawyers is one of the newest firms in the Canberra-Queanbeyan region. Its three directors, Andrea Goldrick, Alicia Prest and Mark Gibbs have each worked in other well-respected firms and government agencies and have seen what does and doesn't work in the areas within which they practise.
"We bring together the lessons each of us have learned to provide quality, efficient and accurate legal advice in an effort to take the stress out of our clients' engagement with the legal system," Ms Prest said.
"This includes where many clients are already under significant stress whether it be the breakdown of a relationship or the loss of a loved one".
Andrea is an accredited family law specialist and has over 20 years of family law experience. Alicia and Mark have both worked in the public and private sectors. Alicia focuses on family law, estate planning and estate litigation while Mark practises in all areas of family law, family violence and some areas of criminal law. They each understand that people are looking for practical and workable solutions when navigating their legal matter.
"Our focus is always on the clients, their circumstances and their story", Ms Prest said.
"We bring care, skill and attention to every matter. We are focused on the big picture without missing the finer details".
The lawyers at GPG Lawyers understand that not every legal problem requires or should be put to lengthy and costly court litigation. "We look at alternate legal pathways to resolve matters" says Mr Gibbs.
"We pride ourselves on giving our clients realistic, clear advice and tailored options to suit their particular circumstances".
While we love matters to settle out of court so that the parties can move on with their lives, we don't shy away from the court room and will advocate strongly and confidently for our clients when litigation is necessary" he said.
The team at GPG Lawyers pride themselves on keeping on top of the latest changes in the areas of law in which they practise.
Do you need advice in family law property or parenting matters, wills and estate planning or estate administration following the death of a loved one?
GPG Lawyers practise in all areas of family law and relationship law including:
"We also provide services in all areas of estate planning and estate disputes, including wills, enduring powers of attorney, appointments of enduring guardian, advanced health care directives, elder abuse law, estate administration and estate disputes, for example when someone is left out of a will" Ms Prest added.
What may surprise people is that GPG Lawyers offer home and hospital visits to their elderly, ill and vulnerable clients at no additional fee. They are conveniently located on London Circuit in the city, but are also happy to travel to areas outside the ACT, including Braidwood, the South Coast, rural areas of the South West Slopes and everywhere in between.
The firm's networks in the wider professional community means that they can also refer their clients to accountants, financial planners, superannuation experts, psychologists and counsellors who often play a significant role in family law and estate matters.
See gpglawyers.com.au , phone (02) 6185 7007 or email admin@gpglawyers.com.au