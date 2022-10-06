A vital service that assists with neurological conditions Advertising Feature

Deborah of Neurospace is passionate about the community she serves. She is pictured working with a hand therapy client. Picture supplied

From small beginnings Neurospace has evolved into the very important service it is today.



Owner and director of Neurospace, Deborah, started out in April 2009 in a small room with two staff.



Through her guidance and leadership they had grown out of the current gym space and expanded across the road to a larger disability-friendly space, that is now NeuroStudio.

They currently have 24 staff, which includes the administrative team.



Deborah has been seeing clients with neurological conditions for the past 37 years. It is this experience as a physiotherapist that has lead to the creation of this vital and valuable service.



Deborah's passion and wealth of experience and her support for the community is infectious and as such, she has fostered a strong and passionate senior leadership team in each of their major areas of service delivery.



In this team are a specialised group all of whom are able to assist in their particular field.



Simon is seen for vestibular and musculoskeletal issues, Laura for rehabilitation and disability (NDIS) , Maddison for home visits, hydrotherapy and aged care, Amy for the studio and exercise physiology and Meg for the background support of the amazing admin team.

Neurospace and NeuroStudio is aimed at providing quality services for people with complex movement disorders including in the areas of assessment and management of dizziness, neurological disorders, and complex musculoskeletal issues.



Whether working in their studio space for a one-on-one session, in a group session, in their treatment rooms or if you require a home visit or hydrotherapy, they have a large team to support their clients.



This experienced team are well known for providing comprehensive services for people on the NDIS and had the honour of being one of the pilot clinics working with the NDIA and participants.



Deborah has created a comprehensive training program for all therapists which includes practical experience to ensure that the highest level of service and continuity of care is maintained at all times. This has all been achieved while continuing to stay in the forefront of all innovations such as laser therapy and other techniques.

The team at Neuropace and NeuroStudio are hoping to open the studio for longer hours to allow better access to all their specialised equipment and team. In addition they are constantly monitoring which services are required to support health for all.



As an example of their innovative outlook, post-COVID side effects can be similar to other conditions they currently manage, so they are finding ways to integrate this into their treatments.



They also have plans to redevelop a quiet space to accommodate their wheelchair-dependent clients and offer even more support to slow stream rehabilitation.

In developing this Neurospace team, Deborah is keen to grow the passion and interests of her team and help them achieve what is important to them.



Working in the area of disability can be physically and emotionally challenging for the team, therefore working as a team to support each other, has helped them meet these challenges. It's this promotion of an open, compassionate and empathetic environment in which the team are able to work and be of support to each other, that makes the challenges of their vocation more manageable, .

