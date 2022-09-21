The Canberra Times

The King uses biofuel in his cherished classic Aston DB6

By Sam Hollier
September 21 2022 - 12:00am
While tributes to Queen Elizabeth II almost all mentioned her driving a military truck at the end of WWII, I'm going to focus on our King and his interest in finding various ways to solve environmental issues.

