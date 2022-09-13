Times Past: September 14, 1982

On this day 40 years ago, the infamous trial of Lindy Chamberlain was underway.
Accused of killing her nine-week-old daughter, Azaria, while camping at Uluru in 1980, Mrs Chamberlain maintained that she saw a dingo leave the tent where her baby was sleeping.
In 1982 it was reported that, on the first day of the trial, the Crown alleged that Chamberlain had murdered her daughter by cutting her throat in the family car at Uluru and the child's fully-clothed body had been buried, later stripped and then reburied.
In his opening address, Ian Barker QC, for the Crown, alleged that Mrs Chamberlain and her husband Michael had then fabricated a story that a dingo had taken the baby.
Mr Barker said the Crown submitted that the dingo story was a "fanciful fabrication calculated to conceal a murder".
The Crown argued the baby's jumpsuit had been cut by scissors in a manner calculated to simulate damage caused by a dingo and that no forensic evidence supported the theory that a dingo took the baby.
Mrs Chamberlain was convicted on October 29, 1982 with her appeals to the Federal Court of Australia and High Court of Australia dismissed.
On February 7, 1986, after the discovery of new evidence, she was released from prison on remission. She and her husband were officially pardoned in 1987 and their convictions were quashed by the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory in 1988.
In 1992, the Australian government paid Chamberlain $1.3 million in compensation. In 2012, a fourth coroner's inquest found that Azaria died "as a result of being attacked and taken by a dingo".
See: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/12853956
