The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Rebalance the nation: 20 targets to strengthen regional Australia

Updated September 12 2022 - 8:40pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Regional Australia Institute's "Regionalisation Ambition 2032" sets out how to close the gap between life in the city and the country. Picture by Shutterstock

The Regional Australia Institute's "Regionalisation Ambition 2032" - released on September 13, 2022 - sets out 20 targets to strengthen regional Australia, close the gap between life in the city and the country and "rebalance the nation".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.