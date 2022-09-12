The Regional Australia Institute's "Regionalisation Ambition 2032" - released on September 13, 2022 - sets out 20 targets to strengthen regional Australia, close the gap between life in the city and the country and "rebalance the nation".
Jobs and Skills
1. Reduce recruitment difficulty rate in regional Australia to under 40 per cent
2. Increase the share of skilled workers to 80 per cent of the regional workforce.
3. Increase school attainment rate to 75 per cent or above.
4. Boost post-school qualification completion to 65 per cent or above.
Liveability
5. Continue to increase life satisfaction and wellbeing score of Australians living in regional communities to 75, according to the Regional Wellbeing Survey.
6. Increase Digital Inclusion Index score to 73 or above, equal to metropolitan Australia.
7. Improve access to transport services in and between regional communities.
8. Increase rental vacancy rates to above three per cent, and ensure annual building approvals keep pace with population growth.
9. Lift access to medical practitioners by over 100 FTE per 100,000 population.
10. Halve population classified as living in a regional childcare desert (to below 2 million).
11. Increase percentage of students who achieve at or above minimum standard in NAPLAN testing, equal to metropolitan students, in each year level.
12. Strengthen access and opportunities for engagement in arts, cultural, community and recreational experiences.
Population
13. More than 11 million living prosperously in regions by 2032.
14. Increase younger population share (aged 15-39 years) to 35 per cent by 2032.
15. Double proportion of new migrants settling in regional Australia by 2032.
Productivity and Innovation
16. Increase regional contribution to national output, boosting Australia's GDP by an additional $13.8 billion by 2032.
17. Increase workforce participation in regions to 68 per cent or higher.
18. Increase new business and innovation.
Sustainability and Resilience
19. Regional Australia trending towards net zero emissions by 2050, unlocking new jobs and industry opportunities.
20. 90 per cent or more of regional Australia to have moderate to high capacity for disaster resilience.
