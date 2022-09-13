A delayed referendum on the monarchy is wise

There are already murmurs of discontent among staunch republicans about the prime minister's adamant assertion that there will be no referendum on a republic in his first term. Mr Albanese has talked in the past about a two term program. The referendum is for the second term (if the voters decide to extend his tenancy at The Lodge).
It is a wise decision.
Firstly, the idea of two referendums on important constitutional issues in one three-year period means that other big issues would simply be crowded out. Referendums on a republic plus one on enshrining a First Nations voice would dominate when there are other issues of great importance and urgency.
Mr Albanese has much on his plate, from the economy to climate change. Inflation will need taming (though we are heartened to learn from the United States that expectations there of fiercely rising prices are easing).
On top of that, aspirations and promises to curb climate change will have to be matched by actual policy, and actual policy may have costs to some parts of the electorate.
So, the government already has a full workload without adding another referendum.
The pressure for a referendum will no doubt be kept up, particularly as other countries with the King as head of state progress towards a republic. The prime minister of the Caribbean state of Antigua and Barbuda has indicated that it will hold a referendum within three years.
But it is not clear in Australia that republicans would win a referendum.
One of the heartening and surprising things to emerge from the death of the Queen is how the attitudes of ordinary people are complex and don't necessarily correspond to the assumptions of metropolitan elites.
There really has been an outpouring of grief. Avowed republicans have shed tears. Some women, in particular, saw the Queen as a role model of female authority in a male-dominated world.
That arch-republican - and member of the metropolitan elite - Paul Keating got the mood right when he said that the Queen had "attached herself to the public good against what she recognised as a tidal wave of private interest and private reward."
The man once called the Lizard of Oz by feral British journalists (after he had told the Queen that he intended pushing for Australia to become a republic) recognised the appeal of this particular monarch, if not of the monarchy itself.
Which brings us to the current monarch. In the first days of the reign of Charles III, the indications are that he may not be as inept as his detractors have painted him.
He said in his first speech in Britain: "I have been brought up to cherish a sense of duty to others, and to hold in the greatest respect the precious traditions, freedoms and responsibilities of our unique history and our system of parliamentary government."
The message could apply to Australia.
When he and the other members of the royal family suddenly got out of their cars and went out among the citizenry outside Buckingham Palace, they were greeted with joy. Who can say that the same wouldn't happen if they did the same in Australia?
Popular opinion is in a state of flux. It seems to change almost by the day. Nobody can know what the final shape of attitudes will be.
Do not underestimate the amount of goodwill that still exists towards the monarchy among ordinary people.
Mr Albanese knows this. He is proving himself a canny political operator, with a vision which goes beyond tomorrow's headlines.
