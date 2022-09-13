The Canberra Times
A delayed referendum on the monarchy is wise

By The Canberra Times
September 13 2022 - 7:30pm
The Queen's portrait is straightened at the Warrnambool RSL on the day after the referendum in 1999. Picture by Glen Watson

There are already murmurs of discontent among staunch republicans about the prime minister's adamant assertion that there will be no referendum on a republic in his first term. Mr Albanese has talked in the past about a two term program. The referendum is for the second term (if the voters decide to extend his tenancy at The Lodge).

