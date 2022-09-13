The driver of a motor vehicle has been extricated from a car after being involved in a collision on Southern Cross Drive near the intersection of Kingsford Smith Drive in Latham.
The three-motor vehicle crash occurred on Tuesday morning during peak hour.
The collision involved a semi-trailer, a Holden Barina and a Kia Sportage.
ACT Policing said they responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of Kingsford Smith and Southern Cross drive in Latham at around 8:20am.
ACT Fire & Rescue, ACT Ambulance Service, and ACT Policing were called on scene and closed several lanes.
Traffic is affected on Southern Cross Drive in both directions. The community has been asked to avoid the area.
An ACT Emergency Service Agency spokesperson said traffic could last between 30 minutes to an hour.
Fire crews were on the scene trying to extricate the woman driving the Holden Barina from the car after she became trapped and unable to open the door of the vehicle.
The woman was successfully extricated and assessed by paramedics who were also on the scene and transported to hospital.
She is in a stable condition.
"It's not looking to be too extreme," the Agency spokesperson said.
"They are in the process of releasing them now so that they can obviously be assessed by paramedics and transported."
A police spokesperson said tow-trucks were on the road clearing up the damage.
The collision was cleared at approximately 9:30am.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
