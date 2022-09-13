Canberran and St John Ambulance volunteer Val Dempsey, and Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott are among a select group of 10 prominent Australians who will attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II alongside the Prime Minister and Governor-General next Monday in London.
The 10 everyday Australians who will represent Australia at the Queen's funeral are:
Dylan Alcott AO - 2022 Australian of the Year
Valmai Dempsey - 2022 Senior Australian of the Year
Dr Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann AM, 2021 Senior Australian of the Year
Shanna Whan - 2022 Australian of the Year Local Hero
Saba Abraham - Local Hero 2022, Queensland
Kim Smith APM - Local Hero 2022, Tasmania
Trudy Lin - Young Australian of the year 2022, South Australia
Danny Abdallah - Co-Creator of i4give Day and Foundation
Chris Waller - Inductee, Australian Racing Hall of Fame
Professor Helen Milroy - Western Australia Australian of the Year 2021
Mr Albanese said he had ensured all six states and two territories were represented, and they represented an appropriate breadth of Australians in the delegation attending the funeral.
"The Australians who have been invited, I think, embody an extraordinary contribution to our nation," he told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.
Mr Alcott was the first revealed to be among the invitees on Tuesday. The former champion wheelchair tennis player and disability advocate has been invited alongside New Zealand born Hall of Fame thoroughbred horse trainer Chris Waller.
Horse racing was a particular passion for the Queen. The trainer of Australian champion mare Winx and Nature Strip which won this year Royal Ascot, Mr Waller also trained many of the Queen's horses including Chalk Stream.
The Queen's funeral will be held on 19 September at Westminster Abbey, the place where she married Prince Philip in 1947 and held her coronation ceremony in 1953.
The 10 will join the original six invites: Anthony Albanese and partner Jodie Haydon, the Governor-General David Hurley and his wife Linda Hurley, the acting High Commissioner Lynette Wood and their partners.
The Prime Minister is due to fly to London on Thursday for the funeral and to meet the new monarch King Charles III and return to Australia the next Wednesday, a day ahead of the national memorial service in Canberra.
Australia is also providing travel assistance for several Pacific nation leaders.
Mr Albanese hosted representatives of 24 Commonwealth nations at the Lodge on Tuesday morning to commemorate the Queen's life.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
