Jordan Rapana looks around at his young Canberra Raiders teammates and can't help but reflect on his own journey from young pup to hardened veteran.
It's a position even he feared he would never be in earlier in his career, the winger stranded on five NRL games for five long years.
Ultimately the Raiders handed him a lifeline and it's one he's made the most of, helping the club to the 2019 grand final.
With Canberra back in the finals, Rapana is an old head in a backline featuring Xavier Savage, Sebastian Kris and Matthew Timoko.
It's a new experience for all involved, but Rapana has enjoyed acting as the veteran of the squad.
"Nick (Cotric) and I were the only two that have been able to experience finals footy before this year," Rapana said. "It's awesome to have a balance of youth, guys full of excitement and a couple of old heads.
"I've been able to take on that role and keep those young fellas' heads steady and full of confidence."
Having made his debut for the Gold Coast Titans in 2008, Rapana took two years out of the game to undertake his Mormon mission in the United Kingdom.
The break not only stalled his career but threatened to bring it to a permanent end.
Rapana bounced around Super Rugby and bush footy for three years, a period that included stints with the Canberra Royals and the Queanbeyan Blues as he fought for an opportunity from a professional league or union club.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Eventually the Raiders came calling and he signed a deal with the club midway through the 2013 season.
Fast forward nine years and Rapana is a 179-game veteran who has played in one NRL grand final and has his eye on a second.
The 33-year-old concedes his journey had more twists and turns than anticipated but he recognises it made him the man he is today.
"That journey has had a massive influence on me," Rapana said. "I obviously left the game for quite some time to do my sabbatical. The biggest thing for me in that period was realising what life was like without football and without the lifestyle that comes from playing NRL.
"When I finally got my chance again, I didn't take it for granted. I'd like to think I play every game like it's my last because I sure as hell know what it's like without it."
Having experienced the ups and downs of a professional rugby league career, Rapana has learnt plenty of lessons along the way.
It's a position that's seen him take his younger teammates under his wing and caution against falling victim to many of the trappings of fame.
The message this week has been simple.
"Finals footy doesn't change, you've got to keep doing what's been working for us in the past six or seven weeks, stay composed and most importantly enjoy the moment.
"You don't get to play finals too often, so just make sure you leave nothing in the tank and enjoy it."
Rapana's message to his younger teammates is one he is also determined to live by this week, aware he might not get another opportunity to play finals football.
The 33-year-old has one year left on his Raiders deal and with his body starting to show the signs of a taxing football career, he's unsure how many seasons he has left in him.
So with the season on the line against the Eels on Friday night, Rapana is determined to do everything he can to lead his team to victory.
"I'm getting towards the back end of my career," he said. "It not only potentially could be my last game of finals, but any game could almost be my last game, period.
"I just take every moment as it comes and just be grateful I'm getting to do this as a living and enjoying being in the finals."
