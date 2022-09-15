The run to the finals started long before the do-or-die games of the past two months. The form turnaround didn't even start on the lush surfaces around the NRL.
The smiles you'll see when they run on to the field to face Parramatta on Friday night were created on golf courses around the capital, where an under-pressure side forged the sort of bond required to be a premiership contender.
It's those fairways and greens that rebuilt the Green Machine this year, helping the players escape the intensity of the NRL and bury the pain of squad fractures 12 months ago.
They were bonding sessions, and it's why captain Elliott Whitehead is convinced they triggered a surge in form.
"It brings us closer together," Whitehead said. "You can get to know each other away from rugby. It's not all about rugby, you get to know each other's family a little bit more.
"Playing golf makes our relationships a little bit closer. Doing stuff like that really helps when we're on the field."
The difference in atmosphere at the Raiders from last season to this year has been significant.
The fractures within the squad that were clear in 2021 are no longer present, the current group a tight-knit squad.
The turnaround started in the pre-season, coach Ricky Stuart, senior staff and the leadership group using a night away and an honesty session to reconnect.
From there, the time on the greens has seen close friendships develop throughout the squad.
For veteran Jordan Rapana, it's created a group that's willing to do anything for each other out on the field.
"Golf is my outlet and I enjoy being around my teammates outside of football," Rapana said.
"That's where the mateship and camaraderie comes in. We've got 15-20 of the boys that play regularly now, it's enjoyable having a crew going.
"We love each other. We're a family here. We're brothers and we want to win for each other."
Rapana has emerged as the king of the fairways, while Josh Papalii and Tom Starling have shown considerable improvement this year.
When quizzed on his golfing abilities, Rapana, who plays off a handicap of two, was reluctant to brag.
"I probably shouldn't comment on that, I don't want to pump my own tyres up," he grinned. "If that's what the boys are saying, I guess handicaps don't lie."
It's not all sunshine and rainbows on the golf course, these are footy players after all.
Given the competitive nature of the men involved, tensions run high from time to time and participants keep a close eye out for unsportsmanlike acts.
The players are hesitant to divulge all the gritty details but Rapana has witnessed the odd outburst.
"It gets pretty heated out there on the golf course, as it does on the field," Rapana said. "You get exposed pretty quickly if you're a cheater. The boys don't want to play with you again if you're a player that cheats."
Golf isn't the only outlet through which the players have bonded in recent months, fantasy football developing into a favourite for the NFL and EPL fans in the squad.
Like the golf, the fantasy football leagues are hotly contested, with Matt Frawley and Zac Woolford particularly passionate about the NFL season.
Even those who aren't fans have a crack. Rapana currently sits atop the EPL league, much to the chagrin of the actual supporters within the group.
"Jordan ain't got a clue about premier league, so I don't know how he's doing that," Whitehead said. "I think he's just a bit lucky really.
"It's a good laugh between the boys, we always come together and have a bit of a laugh, a bit of fun."
Golf and fantasy football. They may not seem to have any relevance to rugby league, but the Canberra Raiders swear by their benefits.
Tom Starling has learnt the importance of taking the time to clear his head when not playing or training. Given the stress of an NRL career, he knows an outlet like golf is vital for his mental health.
When the players are close mates and able to partake in those activities together, that's simply an added bonus.
"We've all got similar interests, so we can switch off from footy together," Starling said.
"You can't be footy 24/7, you'll get caught up too much in it. Being able to go down to the course and laugh at the boys' shocking shots is always a good distraction."
If the Raiders are able to pull off the unexpected and take out this year's NRL premiership, you might find plenty more teams hitting the fairways next season.
