The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRL finals: The driving force behind Canberra Raiders prop Joe Tapine winning the Meninga Medal

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated September 13 2022 - 4:33am, first published 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirsten and Joe Tapine after the Raiders prop won the Meninga Medal. Picture by Melanie Dinjaski

He's the intimidating, freight train Raiders prop that has led from the front in Canberra's charge to the NRL finals this season, earning him his first Meninga Medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.