Times Past: September 15, 1969

On this date, which was the Monday edition of The Canberra Times in 1969, tales were shared over the exciting events of the weekend where it was cold enough to see snow fluttering around Canberra.
Although none of it settled on the ground, there were reports of up to an inch settling on parked cars. Enough to make a snowball out of! The ski resorts were happy to have a decent fall of eight inches which would renew the skiing season.
It didn't get over 45 degrees (reported in Fahrenheit, which is actually 7 degrees Celsius), making it the second coldest on record for Canberra in September.
During this icy blast, there were 22 accidents reported over the weekend and the flying competition that was due to take place had to be cancelled.
The icy weather also took hold in NSW, where there was snow as far north as Walcha, and in Victoria, where unfortunately some sheep that had been shorn early in the spring had perished due to the cold weather.
Even south east Queensland couldn't escape the weather where they unusually had four seasons in one day.
On the day this was reported, however, the weather expectations were for it to be fine.
