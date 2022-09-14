The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 15, 1969

By Jess Hollingsworth
September 14 2022 - 2:30pm
On this date, which was the Monday edition of The Canberra Times in 1969, tales were shared over the exciting events of the weekend where it was cold enough to see snow fluttering around Canberra.

