Brumbies flanker Pete Samu will have the chance to start in front of his home crowd in Melbourne as Wallabies coach Dave Rennie swung the axe for Thursday's Bledisloe Cup opener.
The 30-year-old will form a new-look backrow alongside fellow Victorian Rob Leota and Brumbies teammate Rob Valetini.
Openside flanker Fraser McReight has dropped back to the bench while Jed Holloway shifts into the second row as Rory Arnold's replacement.
They're not the only changes Rennie has made for the New Zealand Test, with Jake Gordon and Bernard Foley to form a 9-10 combination. Having started all seven games this season, Nic White was dropped to the bench.
Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio was unavailable for selection after failing a head injury assessment in last week's loss to South Africa.
Hunter Paisami also suffered a head knock in that clash and he will not play against New Zealand. Lalakai Foketi will start at inside centre alongside Len Ikitau.
Dave Porecki has been promoted to the starting lineup in place of Folau Fainga'a, with Andrew Kellaway handed the fullback jumper.
Despite returning to the squad last week, Kurtley Beale was not selected. With Rennie opting for a 5-3 bench split, Reece Hodge and Jordan Petaia will look to make an impact late.
Australia were well below their best in their recent defeat to the Springboks and Rennie said his side must improve if they hope to win back the Bledisloe Cup.
"It's great to have Bernard's experience and he brings plenty of voice and passion for the gold jersey," Rennie said.
"New Zealand showed their class in a massive win over Argentina last week and will come to Melbourne full of confidence.
"We're well aware of the opportunity in front of us over the next fortnight and we're extremely motivated to make the most of it."
1. James Slipper (c) (121 Tests)
2. David Porecki (5 Tests)
3. Allan Alaalatoa (58 Tests)
4. Jed Holloway (4 Tests)
5. Matt Philip (26 Tests)
6. Rob Leota (12 Tests)
7. Pete Samu (26 Tests)
8. Rob Valetini (25 Tests)
9. Jake Gordon (14 Tests)
10. Bernard Foley (71 Tests)
11. Marika Koroibete (49 Tests)
12. Lalakai Foketi (2 Tests)
13. Len Ikitau (19 Tests)
14. Tom Wright (16 Tests)
15. Andrew Kellaway (16 Tests)
Replacements
16. Folau Fainga'a (31 Tests)
17. Scott Sio (73 Tests)
18. Pone Fa'amausili (1 Test)
19. Darcy Swain (15 Tests)
20. Fraser McReight (6 Tests)
21. Nic White (54 Tests)
22. Reece Hodge (59 Tests)
23. Jordan Petaia (20 Tests)
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.