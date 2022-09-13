The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Dave Rennie rings in changes for Wallabies Bledisloe Cup Test

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated September 13 2022 - 3:10am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies star Pete Samu will start for the Wallabies in his home town of Melbourne on Thursday night. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Brumbies flanker Pete Samu will have the chance to start in front of his home crowd in Melbourne as Wallabies coach Dave Rennie swung the axe for Thursday's Bledisloe Cup opener.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.