Only a radical overhaul can fix our unfair tax system

Poor Crispin Hull, bemoaning having to pay extra land tax to the QLD government on his investment property because he has even more investment properties in other states. If only we all had this problem (Our tax system is totally stuffed, September 13).
Mr Hull totally ignores the deficiencies that constant tinkering without thought of the consequences have resulted. At the federal level, the taxation system has created an inefficient and lazy corporate sector reliant upon favourable government intervention at the expense of salary and wage earners.
Despite having a larger share of GDP, business have failed to pass the wealth down. The trickle down of economic rationalism over the past five decades has failed, and we are seeing the results as the country rots from the bottom up.
Our institutions are failing. Education, health, housing, welfare, just to name a few are suffering because people have had a gutful of poor conditions and pay, and the lack of investment by business that are earning more of the pie than ever.
Returning income tax to something similar to the 1960s may help with the growing inequality. A top marginal rate of 60-80 per cent would certainly help fund hospitals. Similarly, business should pay tax on turnover, rather than profits, with the government setting the deductions in accordance with productivity. Why should the taxpayer subsidise the Board's lobster lunch because it comes off the profit line? Instead of subsidising the corporate jet, an economy class air ticket could be the maximum.
Thank you, Uncle Jack Charles for everything you shared with us, for your wisdom, humour, and honour.
You shared with us 65,000 years of culture as only you could, and helped us connect with our First Nations's history in warmth and hope, while never ignoring the tragedies that befell the First Nations's people at the hands of the white fella colonisers.
A national day of sorry-business would be most appropriate, honouring the gifts shared, acknowledging the loss, and singing your spirit home.
Rosemary Walters (Letters, September 13) suggests King Charles III could possibly undermine Britain's democracy, making reference to the former Prince's support for alternative medicine as some sort of indication of this.
A 2010 book by the-then Prince of Wales, Harmony, is the very antithesis of what Rosemary is suggesting. It demonstrates a deeply thought out and intelligent approach to health, environment, the built environment, education, and the wider "crisis of perception".
Organic farming and gardening are closely associated with Charles, and seek to work with nature to re-establish a balance that is now obviously way out of kilter.
Action on the above themes via the Prince's charities suggests Charles is a progressive leader well ahead of his time. His values are very much in keeping with a democratic approach.
Rosemary Walters' fear that King Charles III may attempt to undermine British democracy by behind-the-scenes influence (Letters, September 13) is of course quite right, yet - I must confess to a liking for the new King. His intentions have been benign, and he has long been ahead of his government on the question of climate change.
My only contact with him was when he was Prince of Wales. It was back in May 1994, and he was visiting St Petersburg on an invitation from the mayor, the first visit by a British royal since before the revolution.
A woman from the crowd leant forward and struck him lightly on the face with the petals of the rose she was carrying. She was immediately arrested by two burly guards and carried off.
I wrote to Charles to say that her protest was not personal, but against British foreign policy, and would he intercede to ask that she be pardoned and freed. I received a letter from his equerry to say that the Prince had asked him to reply and that the content of my letter was noted.
I believe that Charles did intervene, and that the woman was freed, but I have been unable to confirm this: I can find no reference to the incident on the internet.
When the Prime Minister meets King Charles in London, following the condolences he must explain Charles' substantive role in respect of Australia. That, notwithstanding the impressive, but merely performative, ceremonies of accession, is as an anachronistic servant of the Australian Constitution.
As such he will be required to willingly, immediately and unquestioningly comply fully with any and all advice of the democratic Australian government. And no more. Charles' unwise endorsement of Kerr's action in 1975 was improper and is widely resented. No future lapse into such practice will be tolerated.
I refer to the article 'A more prosperous future awaits if we can shift big city focus' (CT September 13, p. 30), which details the view of the Regional Australia Institute, advocating a major shift to the regions. This article notes that we are at odds with the OECD countries in the distribution of our population between city and country. Of course we are! The very nature of Australia underlies this.
The article makes no reference to the nature of Australia's unique flora and fauna - nor indeed to the role of Indigenous folk in maintaining and understanding this.
Surely the most recent State of the Environment Report, released belatedly in July 2022, which details the decline of our national capital must be matched against the vision of the Regional Australia Institute. Perhaps this has been dealt within the Institute report, but this critical foundation seems to be missing in the current institute's reviews.
For some light entertainment on the weekend, I tuned in to the first, non-monarch related program screened by the ABC in two days - an episode of Doctor Who.
Doctor Who appears as a sort of supernatural divine alien in human form. He has spent all his 'lives' as a protector and saviour of the human race, but with an extreme obvious bias in favour of the United Kingdom. He never really dies but simply continues on by morphing into a new human manifestation of a time lord, irrespective of gender. Wait a minute, was I watching yet another documentary?
The aim of the Regional Australia Institute to prevent Australia's largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, from becoming 'megacities' should be supported and acted on by all Australian governments ("How to escape 'megacity' future", September 13, p12).
Apart from the nightmare of transport logistics, megacities would create several serious problems. If present urban and suburban design practices persist, megacities will become giant heat islands as global temperatures increase. More large areas of potentially food-producing land and of native fauna and flora habitat would be covered by heat-absorbing surfaces (heat sinks) such as roads, rooftops, paths and paved areas.
This 'regionalisation' should be matched by vastly improved inter-urban mass transport. If Canberra's population is greatly expanded, the 19th-century standard rail connection to Sydney will need to be replaced with 21st century rapid rail, such as is common in China.
In 2008, 500 kangaroos were shot to death at the site of the old Belconnen Naval Tracking Station. Why? 'To protect the grasslands and other species.' This same old rhetoric - in the guise of 'science' has been repeated ever since to justify the continued killing of kangaroos in the ACT.
But now, conservationists are up in arms about the proposed urban development of the site by the Department of Defence.
So what is the real threat to the grasslands and its species? Is the ACT Environment Minister the last person in Canberra still spouting this tired old faux-science about kangaroos?
I agree totally with Bob Salmond's letter of September 13 (Page 29) in reference to the useless waste on military expenditure.
What's happening in Pakistan now, the droughts and heat waves in Europe and the United States and our recent natural disasters here remind us all of where our research and resources should be going.
Ever more sophisticated and expensive weaponry will be of no use against economic inequality, epidemics, species extinction and climate change. If humanity spent a fraction of the time and money devoted to its salvation as it does on its self destruction, we would be in a much better state.
When it comes to talk of Australia's future head of state, why invest so much apparent power and symbolism in just one person? Australia could opt for a "head of state" council, similar to Switzerland, with eight members, one person elected from each state and territory. In the Swiss system, power is held collectively and the council elects one member to be spokesperson for a year, on a rotational basis. For Australia, instead of a single person either popularly elected or appointed by parliament.
Stephen Grimsley is one of numbers of us who have seen five monarchs (Letters, September 13). I note that Stephen enjoys one distinction over the likes of me (I was only born in June, 1935). Stephen is soon to enjoy his 100th birthday for which I offer him, in advance, my most sincere congratulations. I trust he'll also receive the obligatory message from Charles and they may offer each other a mutual "Happy Birthday".
How can the Albanese government be taken seriously about climate change and achieving net zero emissions by 2050 when it has recently approved new gas and coal exploration projects, also substantially increased immigration levels. As both will result in further degradation of the environment, an explanation is required.
If these "ghost shark" submarines are undetectable, why don't we announce we're getting 300 of them, not three? That should deter our potential foes.
Jolanda Dei Rocini (Letters, September 13) hopes for a long life for King George III. Her well-wishes (though somewhat belated) were realised, as he made it to the ripe old age of 81.
How ironic is it that the population of Earless Dragons threatened by development at Canberra Airport is likely to be abandoned by politicians deaf to the cries of the natural environment?
Until we can produce wind turbines, solar panels, batteries and cars without using fossil fuels in the process, we are only kidding ourselves.
Zoe Windenberg (CT, September 13, p30) is right when she says that refusing to raise the rate of Jobseeker is a choice of government, not an economic imperative. The decision to implement tax cuts for the rich and to spend billions on never-never submarines is also a choice. Studies have shown that more equal societies have better economic development. Let's choose that.
It could have been worse, Mike Hutchinson (Letters, September 13). At least the Governor-General didn't depend on the grace of an "Almighty" God, upon whose blessing our colonial ancestors apparently relied when federating.
