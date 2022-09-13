The Canberra Times
Only a radical overhaul can fix our unfair tax system

By Letters to the Editor
September 13 2022 - 7:30pm
Poor Crispin Hull, bemoaning having to pay extra land tax to the QLD government on his investment property because he has even more investment properties in other states. If only we all had this problem (Our tax system is totally stuffed, September 13).

