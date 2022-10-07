Sarah Watt is relishing the opportunity to fight on one of the biggest cards in Australian boxing history, and will rely on her experience to topple Ashleigh Sims at the Super Saturday Boxing Festival.
"I'm more experienced than her. If I can outbox her rather than getting sucked into a brawl, then I think that's what will win me the fight," Watt said.
Her opponent Sims is coming in as favourite, but Watt was never going to back down from featuring in Australia's first ever boxing festival.
"It was such a good opportunity to fight on this card so I wasn't going to say no. I think it's going to be one of the biggest boxing events in Australian history," Watt said.
"I'm definitely coming in as the underdog. I'm fighting someone who is much bigger than me."
This test doesn't faze Watt, but rather motivates her to elevate her career to the top pedestal.
She's a cancer survivor, and the sport of boxing gave her a new lease on life in a time where things were looking pretty bleak.
"I want to be able to look back on my career and say that I really had a crack. I'd prefer to have taken the opportunity instead of protecting my record. I won't be in this sport forever, so I want to grab the bull by the horns while I can," Watt said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Watt is one of 40 fighters competing at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Saturday, culminating in a world title fight between Dennis Hogan and Sam Eggington.
The 36 year old recently won the NSW bantamweight title in her fourth professional bout, where she defeated Rosario Marcial by unanimous decision. This was a rematch between the two, after an earlier attempt on July the second ended in a draw.
Watt was touched by the support she received after winning that recent title bout. A phone call she got from one of the younger boxers at her gym was extremely moving.
"It was so cool to hear how excited he was. It was one of the best things that happened. I love having a good impression on the younger boxers at my gym, and I really pride myself on being a good role model to them," Watt said.
Since this victory, Watt has been back in training camp and is working overtime to peak for next months fight.
"It's pretty relentless. I generally do two training sessions a day, six days a week. A strength and conditioning session throughout the day and then boxing in the evenings," Watt said.
"It will be a short and sweet camp but we are making every day count. I'm just trying to make sure I seize the opportunity everyday."
Watt has been travelling interstate to Wollongong to train with new coach Nudge Mieli, as well as Sydney for sparring sessions with fellow pro boxer Shanell Dargan.
"It's been really full on, that was a big day of driving but it was so worth it," Watt said.
The training with Dargan has been important for Watt's preparation, mimicking the fight with Sims by sparring a heavier boxer.
"She's [Dargan] a bit bigger than me which is good because so is my opponent," Watt said.
Although Watt aims to win the fight through her boxing prowess, she is more than ready to go the distance if she's required to.
"I did the hard yards between the last camp and the camp before that. This will be my third camp in a row so fitness isn't the problem, the real focus is tactics and strategy," Watt said.
Watt is hoping that fighting on this card full of top-level boxing pedigree can propel her towards future goals.
"I'd really love the opportunity to fight for an Australian and an Australasian title one day," Watt said.
Watt is just as motivated outside the ring, and is passionate about trying to inspire people to follow their dreams.
"Do what you want to do, even if you have to do it differently. If you want something bad enough you just have to come up with a way to achieve it," Watt said.
Watt has seven years of amateur and nearly one year of pro boxing under her belt, racking up around 40 fights across her career.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.