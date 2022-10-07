The Canberra Times
'I want to have a crack': Canberra boxer Sarah Watt ready to unleash at the Super Saturday Boxing Festival

By Lachlan Fields
Updated October 7 2022 - 2:40am, first published 2:30am
Sarah Watt will be back in the ring this weekend. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Sarah Watt is relishing the opportunity to fight on one of the biggest cards in Australian boxing history, and will rely on her experience to topple Ashleigh Sims at the Super Saturday Boxing Festival.

