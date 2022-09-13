Canberra Raiders skipper Elliott Whitehead has backed countryman Ryan Sutton to make an immediate finals impact after his fellow dad-to-be was named to make an unexpected comeback.
After a hand surgery was thought to have ended Sutton's season in round 22, he will now get to keep his Raiders farewell rolling before he joins the Bulldogs next season.
Sutton was named on the bench for Friday night's must-win semi-final against the Eels at Parramatta, with Corey Harawira-Naera elevated to the starting role for injured lock Adam Elliott.
After coming off the field wincing in pain in Saturday's elimination final win over the Storm, Newcastle-bound Elliott was seen limping at the Meninga Medal on Monday night.
Scans have since revealed he sustained a pelvic injury.
Whitehead said the Raiders are well set up to handle the late-season disruption, which includes the captain welcoming his first child on Wednesday.
"We've got a lot going on this week. My mum is coming out for the game and my missus is giving birth Wednesday," Whitehead said, surprisingly calmly.
"We'll just go with the flow and see what happens."
Sutton has been in the capital since 2019 and has become a valuable member of the Raiders' formidable forward pack.
Now he will end the year playing in his first finals campaign with the Green Machine, in a busy month where his partner Kate Ford is also expecting twins after four surgeries battling endometriosis.
"It's not nice to go out the way he did with his injury, so now he gets the opportunity and I'm sure he will take it with both hands and as a team we want to make sure we get the result on Friday night," Whitehead said.
"To play in his first finals it's definitely going to be exciting. He's a quality player and he's shown in the season what he can bring.
"[Elliott and Sutton] are a little bit similar in how they play, with their go-forward and they tackle hard."
Sutton was the only change to the squad that defeated the Storm last week.
"He brings that hunger and hates to lose," Josh Papalii said of Sutton.
"Adzy being out is a massive loss but we've got guys who can come in and fill the spot."
The Eels meanwhile have named star halfback Mitchell Moses despite a sickening head injury from a tackle attempt gone wrong against Penrith.
Parramatta coach Brad Arthur has named an otherwise unchanged lineup, though Moses' concussion symptoms will be monitored until he is fully cleared to play Friday.
NRL SEMI-FINAL
Friday: Parramatta Eels v Canberra Raiders at Parramatta Stadium, 7.50pm
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Harawira-Naera. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Ryan Sutton. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 20. Matt Frawley.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
