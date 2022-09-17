Think Lord of the Flies meets Mean Girls for the TikTok generation.
Bodies Bodies Bodies is a black comedy-slasher-thriller about a group of rich, neurotic, self-absorbed, smartphone-dependent millennials partying in a sprawling mansion deep in the woods during hurricane season.
There are shots to be downed, drugs to be snorted and simmering resentments, rivalries and jealousies to be danced around or cruelly exposed.
The twentysomethings decide to ease the tension by playing one of their favourite after-dark party games.
It goes like this: one player is secretly designated as the mystery killer, all the lights are switched off and everyone scatters until a victim is tapped on the shoulder, leaving everyone else to determine who is the murderer.
Except when the power goes out for real, people start dying for real.
Who slashed the throat of feckless boor David (Pete Davidson), and why? Who will be next? Can any of these insufferable brats get over themselves before they die? And how long before the wi-fi is back on?
With the thunder, wind and rain howling and hissing outside, wild forces are set to be unleashed inside the house.
These childhood friends and their new acquaintances and lovers turn to, and inevitably, on each other as their attempts to work out which of them might be the killer disintegrate into something way darker. And funnier.
Soaked in blood, high on drugs and terrified out of their minds, they soon descend into frenzied finger-pointing arguments over who's being "silenced" or who's "gaslighting" who. And they wield their social justice wokeness like machetes ("You trigger me", "You are so toxic", "You're emotionally abusive").
They creep around the vast house, illuminated only by their phone screens, flashlights and DayGlo jewellery, as the body count grows, one by one.
Unfortunately, the character who uses the phrase "Oh my god" incessantly takes way longer to meet her maker than you will hope.
Like, oh my god, when did saying oh my god in response to, like, everything become so totally essential. I mean, oh my god, it's not as if there are not, like, oh my god, a million other ways to express surprise or outrage or delight or fear or, oh my god, disgust.
Anyway, Dutch director Halina Reijn, making her English language debut, aligns the audience with the outsider perspective of Bee, a newcomer to the group played by Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova.
We see through Bee's eyes the way these long-time friends bully, harass and torment each other - and that's before the blood starts splattering.
Last seen in a hotel bedroom with Rudy Giuliani while playing Borat's daughter Tutar in 2020's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Bakalova is a suitably blank canvas for this unfolding horror.
Of course, as the mysterious new girlfriend of just-out-of-rehab Sophie (Amandla Stenberg), Bee is a suspect too.
Davidson, the US comedian and ex-Kim Kardashian squeeze, gets to strut in a few set-piece scenes before his bloody, dramatic demise, including a rant about "gaslighting" in which he sneers that no one uses the term in real life unless they're trying to prove they've "read the internet".
Stenberg - fans of The Hunger Games will remember her as young Rue, who dies in the arms of Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen in one of that movie's most heartbreaking scenes - is the other notable player in this ensemble.
As slasher horror goes, Bodies Bodies Bodies isn't your mother's Scream.
It is less about the monster stalking you inside the house and more about the monster lurking within you.
It's also game enough to take a decent stab at saying something pointed and barbed about its Gen Z target audience.
Namely, that there's a thin, precarious line between civilization and chaos, and that line may just be wi-fi.
No wi-fi? Oh my god!
