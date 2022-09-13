The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Be prepared for a soggy summer

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
September 13 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People get into the back of an SES truck during flooding in Maitland in 2022. Picture by Simone De Peak

Spring has sprung and you might be dreaming of long sunny summer days. Unfortunately, they are more likely to be long rainy days with the Bureau of Meteorology confirming another La Nina weather event is underway in the South Pacific.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.