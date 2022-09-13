Spring has sprung and you might be dreaming of long sunny summer days. Unfortunately, they are more likely to be long rainy days with the Bureau of Meteorology confirming another La Nina weather event is underway in the South Pacific.
The third La Nina event in a row, combined with a continuing negative Indian Ocean Dipole will likely mean Australia's east coast is set for holiday season downpours.
Bureau of Meteorology's climate driver update revealed tropical Pacific sea surface temperatures have been cooling since June and are now at La Nina thresholds.
The La Nina event may peak during the spring and return to normal conditions in early 2023, according to BOM.
Flood-prone communities are already preparing for further downpours.
Brisbane residents will be given sandbags more than a month before the wet season normally begins.
Queensland's capital copped 795 millimetres of rain - the city's wettest week since records began in 1840 - when floods killed 13 people and damaged 18,000 homes and businesses across the state's southeast in February and March.
Meanwhile, Star Entertainment Group faces severe penalties, including the possible loss of its Sydney casino licence, after a scathing report found it repeatedly breached the law, misled banks and was infiltrated by criminal elements for years.
The report, released on Tuesday after a months-long royal commission-style inquiry by the NSW gaming regulator, found the casino group was unsuitable to hold a licence.
In more royal news to add to the past few days, King Charles III may not automatically replace Queen Elizabeth II on Australia's $5 banknote.
Assistant Treasury Minister Andrew Leigh said the federal government had yet to make a decision on who should appear on the country's lowest denomination bank note.
While the King will appear on the back of Australia's coins, a decision on the $5 note will not be made for a while yet.
In addition, 10 everyday Australians have been lucky enough to receive an invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
The Palace called for an invitation to be extended to 10 people who have made extraordinary contributions to their communities, and who represent Australia's culture and values.
Australian of the Year for 2022 and paralympian Dylan Alcott is among those invited.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.
