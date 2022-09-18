James Neeman sits at the grand piano in foyer of Ainslie School, his hand flying across the keys, his body swaying to the notes.
At just nine years old, the year 3 student is already playing complex classical pieces by Kabalevsky, Grieg and Bach. And he plays them very well.
Last year he won two first prizes at the Australian National Piano Eisteddfod, followed by two second prizes in the same competition this year.
This year he entered videoed performances into the Pittsburgh International Piano Competition and came away with first prize for piano solo and first prize for piano duet with partner Audrey Lu from Turner Primary School.
Aside from $180 USD, his prize includes an opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
While the softly spoken boy has only been playing piano for about three years, music is in his blood.
His parents, Drs Stephanie and Edward Neeman, are both professional piano players with doctorates in music. The couple met while studying in the United States, eventually settling back in Canberra.
James's mother was the chief executive and artistic director of Music for Canberra while his father remains a piano lecturer at ANU.
Dr Stephanie Neeman said her son learned to play largely by ear.
"Every kid is different, obviously. But for him, it was much easier to do it by ear. And then later on, after you understand that, then we go back to the score and actually look at the details," she said.
"You have to have this balance where you want to encourage them and you want to make sure that the pieces they are playing are interesting enough and it's hard enough but you don't want them to be limited just because of their reading ability or their age."
James started entering competitions at the age of seven to gain performance experience. He is now preparing for his grade six exam.
Carnegie Hall will have to wait, though, as the family works through the United States consulate to get the appropriate travel documents.
In the meantime, James will be performing with the Ainslie School band at Floriade this week.
Ainslie School principal Wendy Cave said the school placed a strong emphasis on music education.
"Music always has been a really strong element of the creative experience at Ainslie School," she said.
The school has an embedded music program where every child from years 3 to 6 learns an instrument and students who need extension are given opportunities to grow their skills.
Ms Cave said the teachers were very impressed by James's aptitude for music.
"He is certainly one of the most talented, clever little persons and he's had fabulous opportunities at home and at school," she said.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
