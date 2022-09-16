Canberra law firm reports sharp increase in requests for advice on construction matters

Canberra law firm, Aulich, has reported a jump in requests for legal advice from stakeholders in the construction industry. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Aulich

The construction industry has been drastically affected throughout the course of the pandemic, experiencing supply chain issues that have created far reaching and chaotic ripple effects.

Add this to the housing crisis exacerbated by Canberra's limited available greenfield land, and the geographically landlocked nature of the city, and you've got what Erin Taylor calls a 'perfect storm'.

Ms Taylor is a Partner at esteemed Canberra law firm, Aulich, and has played witness to a sharp increase in requests for legal advice from builders, developers, owners corporations and individuals, for matters relating to the construction industry.

And she attributes this to a combination of factors placing strenuous pressure on stakeholders in the construction industry.

"We're landlocked in the ACT, so we're running out of greenfield land, which means building for medium to high density unit developments will increasingly become a reality, and urban infill will become more prevalent,' said Ms Taylor.

"Also, the ACT is the only jurisdiction in Australia which has a fully privatised certification model.

"Private certification means those certifiers are being paid by the same builders who they're going in to check the buildings for, so that unfortunately can create a situation where some private certifiers don't want to create conflict with the builders, and may have a proclivity to tick off buildings that might not be ticked off by a government certifier," said Ms Taylor.

Large development projects come with a naturally higher occurrence of inter-party conflict, and the increase in Canberra's large-scale residential development projects, paired with a problematic certification system, is seeing developers and builders seek out legal advice from Aulich more than ever before.

"The privatised certification model that we have in the ACT, likely creates a scenario where construction related litigation is more prevalent.

"Large scale unit developments have so many moving parts and if one little part goes wrong, it can have a huge impact on the whole, and it's much harder to resolve. There's much more opportunity in those big developments for things to go wrong," said Ms Taylor.

Aulich operates under values that regard the best course of action in any legal matter as the one that avoids litigation altogether. When clients come to them, they do their due diligence to ensure every other possible avenue has been exhausted before taking matters to court.

Ms Taylor's general advice to individuals faced with building flaws and defects is to have an expert investigate the problem, before pursuing legal action, to determine whether the legal costs are worth it.

"Get expert evidence. It surprises me the amount of solicitors that commence proceedings on behalf of clients, but they haven't got an expert building report. You're really flying blind without it.

"The questions that you put to the expert, in terms of what the defect is, who caused it, what the resolution is and how much it costs to resolve it - it's good advice to get straight away," said Ms Taylor.

There are also things home buyers can do to avoid purchasing into problematic unit developments.

"If you're buying off the plan, do your research on the developer. If you're buying an established unit, or apartments that have already been built, order a copy of their body corporate records and go through all of the minutes.

"It will be boring and tedious but if there's any building defects, or major issues, they will be talked about in the minutes of the body corporate meetings," said Ms Taylor.

Aulich are experts in all areas of civil law - including commercial litigation and civil disputes. They're well trusted in the Canberra community, and renowned for their fearless approach to winning.

With intimate knowledge of the Canberra landscape, especially the construction industry, Aulich are extremely well equipped to support those who find themselves wronged in the property market - individuals and developers alike.

Their message to anyone facing the prospect of litigation is simple - get advice straight away.

"Don't engage in correspondence with the other party. Often people come to us with reams and reams of correspondence, and what you can inadvertently do is lock yourself into a position or perhaps make some concessions that you wouldn't necessarily concede if you know that you are going into litigation.

"Go and get good advice straight away, and keep your records really well," said Ms Taylor.

Anyone who finds themselves in a potential civil dispute should call the experts at Aulich, for a confidential discussion and expert support.

Call 02 6279 4222 or visit https://aulich.com.au/ to speak to a solicitor.