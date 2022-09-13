Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has revealed Noah Lolesio was his preferred option to start at flyhalf for Thursday night's Bledisloe Cup opener.
With a short turnaround between games, the Brumbies flyhalf was unavailable for selection after failing a head injury assessment in last week's loss to South Africa in Sydney.
The Thursday night scheduling was designed to ensure the Wallabies clash with New Zealand received clear air on a busy weekend of NRL and AFL finals, particularly with the game being played in Melbourne.
It proved a death-knell for Lolesio and Hunter Paisami's chances of playing in the Test, the inside centre also suffering a concussion in the Springboks defeat.
As a result, Rennie has turned to veteran Bernard Foley to step into the No.10 jumper, the 33-year-old's first Wallabies appearance since the 2019 World Cup quarter-final defeat to England.
Rennie has appeared hesitant to throw his full support behind Lolesio in recent months, showing a preference for old hands including Quade Cooper, James O'Connor and now Foley rather than backing the man many believe is Australia's flyhalf of the future.
The coach, however, revealed his disappointment at Lolesio's unavailability and declared his intention to achieve consistency in the crucial position.
"That's the thing around playing a Test on a Thursday," Rennie said.
"It's a couple less days for Hunter and Noah to recover from head knocks, so they were both out.
"We would've liked to stick with him and get a bit of continuity but it's fantastic having Bernard as an option.
"He's got his head around things really quickly, he was excellent last week driving the opposition stuff. He's fitted in really well, he's an experienced voice, it's been a good transition and he's ready to go."
Foley will partner with Jake Gordon in the halves, who has been promoted in place of Brumby Nic White. Waratah Lalakai Foketi has replaced Paisami at inside centre.
The inclusion of the Japan-based veteran comes 12 months after Rennie turned to another experienced hand in Cooper to steady the Wallabies ship.
The flyhalf led Australia to four-straight wins to close out last year's Rugby Championship and the coach is optimistic Foley will have a similar impact.
"With Quade, he came in and watched the All Blacks Tests from the stand before he got his opportunity against South Africa," the coach said. "Bernard's been able to do the same, get in the mix, get his head around it and contribute big time.
"They're very similar characters. They're impressive, have fantastic work ethic, they make a massive contribution off the field around meetings with their tactical understanding.
"It's been great having Bernard in and I'm looking forward to seeing him put that on the park."
Foley's inclusion comes amid widespread changes to the Wallabies lineup. Up front, Dave Porecki returns to the starting squad, with Folau Fainga'a dropping back to the bench.
Jed Holloway has shifted to lock, with Pete Samu, Rob Leota and Rob Valetini combining in the backrow.
The trio will provide a physical presence, with Fraser McReight to make an impact off the bench.
"[McReight] doesn't have the same impact defensively and in the contact areas where we've struggled," Rennie said.
"Pete Samu, we've toyed with starting him a number of times, he's been excellent for us off the bench and delivers every time."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.